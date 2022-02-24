Crime scene in Andover as police investigate discovery of human remains

ANDOVER, Mass. — The discovery of human remains resulted in a large police presence in Andover on Thursday. Sky 25 was over the scene around 11 a.m.

Investigators focused their attention on some woods on near Route 28 and I-495. Those woods are in the off-ramp of those roads.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office tells Boston 25 that Andover Police received a call from a dog walker reporting possible human remains.

The DA has now confirmed the remains are human and tells Boston 25 they were first notified by that dog walker on Monday.

“At approximately 11:30 am on Monday, Andover Police responded to a call from a dog walker reporting the discovery of possible human remains,” “according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

“Photographs of the remains (a skull, jaw, and arm or leg bone) were sent to a forensic anthropologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who confirmed that they were human remains,” according to the statement.

The DA’s office to not say if the remains were those of a male or female.

The remains have now been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Boston for identification, according to the DA.

“The matter remains under investigation,” says the district attorney’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

