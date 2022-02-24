ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G7 leaders slam Russian invasion of Ukraine, say to bring sanctions

 1 day ago
BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven industrialized nations strongly condemned on Thursday Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said they would bring forward severe and coordinated economic and financial sanctions against Moscow.

"This crisis is a serious threat to the rules-based international order, with ramifications well beyond Europe," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin had re-introduced war to the European continent.

"He has put himself on the wrong side of history," said the leaders in the statement released by Germany.

The leaders also said they supported consistent and constructive engagement and coordination among major energy producers and consumers towards stable global energy supplies and were ready to act to address potential disruption.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

