Solutions that work – A tip from the Attorney

(BPT) - Paid Content by Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. As you may have learned, making bad financial decisions when you’re young can affect your life for years to come. On the other hand, making good financial choices early makes it easier to do important things like buying a home. It may seem hard to teach your kids about things like budgeting, but without that solid foundation, navigating their finances will be harder when they’re grown up. Teaching your kids the value of a dollar now — and providing them with tools to manage their own finances — can help set them up for a lifetime of success.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO