ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Solutions that work – A tip from the Attorney

appenmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHome is a source of comfort and the At Wilson Legal, we talk about creating solutions that work. What we mean is that you (if you’re a client of ours) leave knowing what to do with what you ordered. But whether you are a client or not, I want the people...

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Employers Work to Find Labor Solutions

To address the local workforce shortage in the Flathead Valley, officials at the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitor Bureau invited industry professionals to share solutions for recruiting and retaining employees at a luncheon on Feb. 15. As employees exit the workforce to seek early retirement, head back to...
KALISPELL, MT
Upworthy

Woman shares her struggles of working full-time while homeless, and it changes her life

Sometimes the internet is like a great big community. One that supports its members who are in need of help. Aaliyah ( @oc.liyahh ) revealed her struggles of working full-time, without a home of her own, in a heartfelt TikTok video. Little did she know that sharing her story would lead to not only sincere support from total strangers online, but some actual solutions for her problem.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Union#Brokerage#The At Wilson Legal
Beaumont Enterprise

5 ways to teach your kids the basics of finances

(BPT) - Paid Content by Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. As you may have learned, making bad financial decisions when you’re young can affect your life for years to come. On the other hand, making good financial choices early makes it easier to do important things like buying a home. It may seem hard to teach your kids about things like budgeting, but without that solid foundation, navigating their finances will be harder when they’re grown up. Teaching your kids the value of a dollar now — and providing them with tools to manage their own finances — can help set them up for a lifetime of success.
KIDS
Inc.com

5 Tips for Working from Anywhere

Had enough of your desk or your corner office yet? You're not alone: According to a survey by FlexJobs conducted last summer, 58 percent of respondents reported wanting to work fully remote following the pandemic, and 39 percent want a hybrid work environment. That's 97 percent of folks who wouldn't mind bidding the traditional day at the office adieu.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
SFGate

Working From Anywhere? These Tips Will Help You Avoid Tax Nightmares

With return-to-office plans getting pushed back repeatedly, it’s likely that remote work will be common, if not ubiquitous, for the foreseeable future. This has created an unexpected migration — which portends looming tax headaches for people who don’t plan out a strategy in advance. While the “snowbird”...
INCOME TAX
Law.com

5 Tips for Success When Negotiating Settlements With More Seasoned Attorneys

For a younger attorney, settling cases with long-tenured members of the bar can seem like a daunting endeavor. However, there are several tips I can provide to my fellow junior members of the bar that can help ease those concerns and lead to successful resolutions of cases. As many young...
LAW
Inc.com

3 Decisions Smart People Make to Achieve Their Dreams

The average number of decisions an adult typically makes each day -- from tying your shoes to choosing your morning coffee -- is about 35,000. At the end of the day, life is really about making the right decisions to fulfill your ultimate goals and desires. In business, the smartest leaders simplify things to keep them from making dumb choices.
ECONOMY
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Attorney General issues tips for Idaho homeowners on solar installations

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is advising Idahoans to thoroughly research rooftop solar systems before making a purchase. "The installation of solar equipment at your home can be a big investment," Wasden said. "There are some very reputable solar companies doing business here in Idaho, but some installers aren't always 100 percent honest in their representations to customers."
IDAHO STATE
Sourcing Journal

ThredUp’s New Policy Head on Government’s Role in ‘Green Legislation’

Click here to read the full article. Seth Levey will “drive impact” by encouraging the widespread adoption of circular fashion business models with an emphasis on reuse. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds TrusteesHow Much Will Consumers Pay for Used Allbirds?Meet the Startup Making Secondhand Fashion Feel Like FirsthandBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Westport News

How to Hire Your Perfect Team in 5 Steps

Any entrepreneur or creative person can relate to the challenges or resistance that may surface around delegating tasks or asking for help. Essentially, this stems from having to shift from a mindset of I can do it all to I need a team for this or even I get to have support for this! This will likely become especially evident if scaling your business is something you desire. You’ll start to notice places where, frankly, what you’re doing is "no longer your job".
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to Build a Successful Tech Startup: Advice From a Four-Time Founder

If you’re a first-time founder looking for a rocketship building manual, I have bad news: it doesn’t exist. However, as a four-time founder, I can offer insights into what made my companies successful that may help you along the way. In 2016, my wife and I co-founded our...
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

Understanding Customers and their Journey

Before a customer acquires a product or a service, he will normally go through a series of interactions with the company. In advertisement, specialists used to talk about “the final drop” that will convince the consumer to buy. But before he gets to it, there is a whole journey, which implies many more touch points than before. Controlling the relationship at all of those stops, is crucial. Here is why a company has to understand customers needs and fulfill them throughout their journey.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

A beginner’s guide to joining a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization)

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. The 2022 Super Bowl featured a parade of commercials for companies in the crypto industry. While the majority advertised exchange platforms, one slot was reserved for a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy