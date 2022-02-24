ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Oaks men win final game of basketball season

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 1 day ago
The Glen Oaks men won their final game of the season on Wednesday night.

It came at home over visiting Kellogg Community College, 82-78.

With the win, the Vikings end the season at 12-17 overall and 6-12 in league play.

Wednesday’s final game for Glen Oaks was tabbed as “Youth Day” and attendance was larger than normal. The crowd was able to see a handful of dunks from the two teams.

Glen Oaks shot better than 44 percent from the floor in the first half, it helped them lead by just a single point at 38-37.

GOCC was able to take advantage of its bench in the game. The Vikings out-scored the Kellogg bench 26-4 in the game, proving to be a big edge.

A 44-41 advantage in the second half helped Glen Oaks hang on for the win.

The team got a team-high 26 points from Qualen Pettus in the game. He grabbed six rebounds in the contest and finished 8-of-8 from the foul line. Tyran Rodgers connected for 19 points with eight rebounds, he hit three triples in the game while Malik Tansmore shipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds as well.

DeAndre Francis tossed in 11 with nine rebounds, Caleb Byrd scored 10 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Kevon Washington finished with three points and four steals for the game.

Glen Oaks shot better than 44 percent combined for the game and won the rebounding battle, 40-38.

