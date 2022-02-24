ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Governor unveils $9B funding formula based on student needs

By Sam Stockard
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ly4c_0eNyClZd00

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version with additional details.)

Using a projected $9 billion, Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed K-12 funding formula for fiscal 2023-24 would start the state’s 1 million students with a base amount of $6,860, then add more depending on individual needs ranging from economic disadvantages to disabilities.

Lee is seeking to replace the “complex” Basic Education Program with a simpler formula. But this one also has a wide variety of factors and percentages it uses to determine the amount of money that will go to every school district in the state based on the needs of each student.

The governor introduced the plan Thursday amid a lawsuit by more than 80 districts that are suing the state for more educational funds. In addition, arguments were made before the Tennessee Supreme Court on Lee’s Education Savings Account program, which directs public funds to private schools.

Under Lee’s proposal, dubbed Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, the more problems a student faces, the higher the funding. Students also could gain funding for showing success such as learning to read on grade level by the third grade and performing well on the ACT or industry tests in high school.

The money targeted to each student through more than 140 districts covers a range of situations.

For example, a student from an economically disadvantaged family living in a sparsely populated area and attending a small school district and with “unique” learning needs could have a funding total of $15,592. In contrast, a student who learns to read well by second grade and grapples only with a learning problem such as dyslexia could be targeted to receive a total of $8,732.

Funds would go through their school systems, and those projected totals were to be released Thursday.

But with February coming to an end and the Legislature hoping to recess by mid-April to late April, the governor faces a difficult task.

“In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and improve the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years,” Lee said in a statement.

School districts across the state would be required to publicly report funding and spending online, and they could run into a panel of lawmakers if they don’t do well.

The Tennessee Department of Education also would put together an academic analysis of each district annually in which the Comptroller’s Office could review districts showing poor performance.

The state is projecting $9 billion in total education funding for fiscal 2024 when the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement is planned to take effect.

The Lee Administration hopes to pass it this year, even though the governor built in a hedge in case it doesn’t receive approval this session.

The governor is injecting some $1 billion into K-12 education this year, but $750 million of it will go toward technical education and relocating schools in floodplains. The following year, it would be directed to the funding formula, once adopted.

Republicans and Democrats have raised questions about whether lawmakers have enough time to review and digest the plan and vote on it this session.

Democrats contend the funding still falls far short of what is needed to bring Tennessee in line with neighboring states such as Alabama. They also argue this formula is nearly as complex as the BEP.

Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro declared that what he’d seen of the proposal was “not exactly a model of clarity.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Heidi Campbell said the funding model isn’t “such a bad thing.” The problem, she said, is the spate of education bills surrounding it, including Gov. Lee’s plan to cater to Hillsdale College’s plans to open 50 charter schools in Tennessee through a nonprofit organization.

In addition, legislation is proposed that would further open the doors to charter schools in the state, mainly by allowing them to go straight to a state charter commission for approval once an organization receives approval for charter school in a district.

For the first time, this legislation would wrap charter schools into the state’s funding formula, a move the governor and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn defended Thursday.

“We know it’s part of a bigger plan,” Campbell said, who believes the governor ultimately wants to privatize Tennessee’s school system.

Schwinn contends the funding formula plan would provide all school districts with more funds. School systems would not be required to increase their portion of the funding formula, about 30%, for four years under the proposal. In fiscal 2026-27, local funding would increase similarly to what it does under the current Basic Education Program.

Schwinn contended Wednesday if the Legislature were to put $1 billion directly into the funding formula this year it would require 25% of school districts to increase taxes to boost their portion of funding.

“TISA adds state funding without raising taxes,” Schwinn said.

Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said he expects senators to raise questions and make adjustments to the proposal. But he called it a “good formula” overall.

McNally, of Oak Ridge, said he does have concerns that a portion of the formula provides funds for schools that overachieve but that there are no penalties for schools that underachieve.

Finance, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Bo Watson of Hixson pointed out “student-centered” funding is more prevalent nationally, whereas
Tennessee’s Basic Education Program is the “exception.”

“Replacing a 30-year-old system with something that 39 other states are using gives credibility to the approach we’re taking,” Watson said.

But some members of Senate Republican leadership are not convinced it will pass this session.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Jon Lundberg said he believes the plan is “much less complex” than the current formula.

But asked if the Senate is determined to pass it this session, Lundberg said, “I will tell you there’s a determination to get it right.”

Under the plan, $6.6 billion would go toward the base needs of students and cover funding for teacher salaries, nurses, counselors, principals and technology.

Another $1.8 billion would go toward factors such as economically disadvantaged, concentrated poverty, sparsely populated communities, small school districts and “unique” learning needs such as dyslexia and English language learning.

The plan targets $500 to improve literacy, $500 for literacy tutoring, an average of $5,000 per student to strengthen and expand career and technical education and $185 per student to pay for administrators on post-secondary assessments such as the ACT.

Another $100 million would go to student bonuses when they demonstrate success in learning to read on grade level at the end of the third grade, as well as good performance on the ACT and industry credential tests.

The governor promised to put $125 million toward teacher salaries in fiscal 2022-23. Questions are raised each year about whether those pay increases make it to teachers’ paychecks.

According to Schwinn, if those increases continue, they will be required to go to salary increases while “commensurate” raises would be made in starting salaries.

The plan also includes stipends for school district that see continual growth.

The post Governor unveils $9B funding formula based on student needs appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Shelby commission presses for post-ice storm emergency assistance

Shelby County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting Congressman Steve Cohen’s request for emergency assistance in dealing with damages caused by a recent ice storm, which left more than 233,000 residents without power.  On Feb. 3, Shelby County residents received up to half an inch of ice accumulation, which caused tree branches to crash into power […] The post Shelby commission presses for post-ice storm emergency assistance appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Life of slain child recalled in fight against ‘community terrorism’

Twelve-year-old Artemis Rayford was killed by a stray bullet last Christmas Day as he played with a new game in his Memphis home. Not long before his death, he sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee in which he told the governor the state’s new permit-less carry law is “bad and people will be murdered.” […] The post Life of slain child recalled in fight against ‘community terrorism’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Scramble to house Ford Megasite workers begins

Celebrations for the $5.6 billion Ford Motor electric truck and battery plant are over as state and local officials run headlong into the reality of a massive construction project. Ford has inked a contract with Detroit, Michigan-based Walbridge, a global contractor that specializes in large manufacturing projects for Ford and General Motors, and ground is […] The post Scramble to house Ford Megasite workers begins appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Speaker gets out in front of trouble with university anti-diversity bil

House Speaker Cameron Sexton is basing support of a higher education anti-diversity bill, in part, on a move by the University of Memphis to pay instructors stipends to teach “diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.” The university reportedly offered its teachers $3,000 to restructure their courses as part of its “Eradicating Systemic Racism and Promoting […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Speaker gets out in front of trouble with university anti-diversity bil appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hixson, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Alabama State
Tennessee Lookout

Kinder Morgan, TVA expanding gas pipeline across Dickson County

Houston-based oil and gas giant Kinder Morgan is pursuing a new pipeline across three Tennessee counties to deliver natural gas to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Cumberland Fossil Plant and residents of Stewart, Dickson and Houston Counties question the necessity of the expansion, citing safety and environmental concerns. Kinder Morgan operates 83,000 miles of pipelines and […] The post Kinder Morgan, TVA expanding gas pipeline across Dickson County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Support builds for Amtrak travel as federal funds dangle

Buoyed by a shot at federal funds, lawmakers are putting together a bipartisan Train Travel Caucus to bring Amtrak service to the state, starting with a Nashville-Chattanooga-Atlanta line and then moving to Bristol and Memphis. “There is unprecedented momentum right now for passenger rail here in Tennessee because of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that […] The post Support builds for Amtrak travel as federal funds dangle appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Conservative report affects higher education anti-diversity bill

A conservative report critiquing Tennessee universities’ emphasis on “diversity, equity and inclusion” is circulating the state Legislature, and some lawmakers believe it is the impetus for a bill blocking “critical race theory” in state colleges. House Bill 2670 sponsored by House Speaker Cameron Sexton and backed by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is similar to the […] The post Conservative report affects higher education anti-diversity bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Third funeral home settles in rogue funeral director disputes

A Lewisburg  funeral home entered a consent order to avoid being charged by state officials for their alleged role in assisting an ex-funeral director lose the remains of a deceased Mexican national.  In 2020, Reid Van Ness, approached Anderson Funeral Home directors Gloria Quarles and Emmitt Quarles for assistance in preparing the body of Ramon […] The post Third funeral home settles in rogue funeral director disputes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
LEWISBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Watson
Person
Jeff Yarbro
Person
Jon Lundberg
Person
Randy Mcnally
Tennessee Lookout

3 poll numbers that should scare Democrats, and 3 that should give some hope

If the central argument for President Joe Biden’s election in 2020 was his competence and decades of experience in Washington, three numbers in a new nationwide Quinnipiac University poll are a warning shot for the White House and Democrats as they look to hold their majorities in the U.S. House and Senate. Here they are: 56, 61, and 62. And […] The post 3 poll numbers that should scare Democrats, and 3 that should give some hope appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Lookout

Legislation opens wider door for charters schools to operate in local buildings

Update: The measure was to be considered Tuesday in the House Education Instruction Subcommittee but White postponed it for two weeks. Amid uproar over Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to bring 50 conservative charter schools to Tennessee, legislation is being considered that would make it easier for charters to run in taxpayer-funded buildings. State Rep. Mark […] The post Legislation opens wider door for charters schools to operate in local buildings appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers prod wildlife agency for better communication

The Republican chairman of the Tennessee Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday asked state wildlife officials to consult with the legislature before embarking on any portion of a controversial plan to clearcut hardwood forests in a White County wilderness area. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency planned to clearcut about 2,000 acres of […] The post Lawmakers prod wildlife agency for better communication appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

House, Senate prohibit instant runoff voting amid lawsuit by Memphis politicos against state

Despite a new lawsuit against Tennessee over instant runoff voting, the Legislature voted Monday to prohibit the method of rank voting.  The decision came a week after a group of Memphis political activists sued Tennessee’s elections coordinator because of his efforts to stop instant runoff voting, which Shelby County voters approved 14 years ago. Sen. […] The post House, Senate prohibit instant runoff voting amid lawsuit by Memphis politicos against state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education#Legislature#Technical Education#Basic Education Program#Education Savings Account#Tennessee Investment
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: Blackburn’s role in opioid crisis overshadows her crack pipe concerns

Given the Republican Party is so full of conspiracists and crackpots these days, it’s understandable Tennessee’s federally elected GOP characters get short shrift from the media. Competition is tough from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia who doesn’t know the difference between the Nazi Germany police force and cold tomato soup. A year ago, […] The post Editor’s column: Blackburn’s role in opioid crisis overshadows her crack pipe concerns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers eye $2.7B capital projects plan, sale of state property

Tennessee lawmakers are looking at a $2.7 billion capital projects program for fiscal 2022-23 alone, plus the sale of property to reduce the state’s holdings in one of the boldest proposals to come along in years. “It does fundamentally change the footprint of the state, I think, for generations,” Finance & Administration Commissioner Butch Eley, […] The post Lawmakers eye $2.7B capital projects plan, sale of state property appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: Lee’s partnership with Hillsdale aimed at creating a religious state

A little over a decade ago, Tennessee went through a Great Muslim Scare.  A longstanding Muslim congregation in Murfreesboro decided in 2010 to build a mosque and all hell broke loose. Bomb threats were phoned in. Construction equipment was vandalized. Murfreesboro residents sued to block construction. A Rutherford County state representative, caught up in the […] The post Editor’s column: Lee’s partnership with Hillsdale aimed at creating a religious state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday sent the president a three-week government funding bill that gives negotiators more time to reach agreement on a full-year spending package — avoiding a potential shutdown just one day away. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told States Newsroom that negotiators can wrap up […] The post U.S. Senate clears short-term funding bill after sidestepping ‘crack pipe’ concerns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis politicos sue state election coordinator over instant runoff voting

A group of Memphis political activists has sued Tennessee’s elections coordinator because of his efforts to stop instant runoff voting, which Shelby County voters approved 14 years ago. The plaintiffs, Erika Sugarmon, John Marek, Samuel Goff, Britney Thornton and Ranked Choice Tennessee filed their complaint Feb. 7 in Davidson County Chancery Court in support of […] The post Memphis politicos sue state election coordinator over instant runoff voting appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Suicides at Vanderbilt highlight demand for mental health services

Vanderbilt University has lost four doctoral students in the biomedical sciences program to suicide in the past two years, according to interviews with students and emails from the university.  The deaths have added stress in a community of only a few hundred students already struggling with intense professional pressure and heightened the demand for counseling […] The post Suicides at Vanderbilt highlight demand for mental health services appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Time for governor to go back to school

Memo to Gov. Bill Lee and staff: Read your source material before you quote it in a State of State address. The governor, invoking President RonaldReagan, called for Tennessee students to be “informed patriots” during his recent State of the State, saying it is important “we teach true American history, unbiased and non-political.”  And he […] The post Commentary: Time for governor to go back to school appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

“It has to become a part of the structure of community care.”

Like every Black parent, Dr. Tobi Amosun knew the day would come for her children to hear “the talk.” When her son was five, Amosun explained to him that the world operated differently for little Black boys, and that he would need to behave carefully around authority figures and learn to de-escalate a situation.  “This […] The post “It has to become a part of the structure of community care.” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

3K+
Followers
605
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy