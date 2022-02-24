ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cult of the Lamb Summons a Console Release

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning brings word that the quirky looking sim-builder, Cult of the Lamb, will also be arriving on consoles for gamers to enjoy. While we still don’t have release date, at least console gamers will be able to look forward to playing Cult of...

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Nintendo Switch Sports' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Game

Videogame giant Nintendo is releasing a long-awaited sequel to one of Wii’s biggest successes, Wii Sports. Titled Nintendo Switch Sports for its newest console, the game will see the return of fan-favorite activities along with new challenges for gamers to enjoy. News of the game broke during Nintendo Direct, an online presentation where the company shares information about new and existing games.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Video Game#Cult Of The Lamb#Devolver Digital#Xbox
US News and World Report

CD Projekt Releases Cyberpunk for Next-Generation Consoles

(Reuters) - Video games maker CD Projekt has released a long-awaited version of its Cyberpunk 2077 game for next-generation consoles, it said during a livestream event on Tuesday. The company has been working to fix the game ever since a bug-ridden launch led Sony to pull it from its PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will re-release on consoles and PC this year

It’s looking like Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will make its grand return soon. At least, that’s what Black Isle Studios is teasing!. On Tuesday, Black Isle Studios announced on Twitter that the re-release for Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 will come out in 2022. No specific date was given, but the studio claims it’s coming “sooner than you think,” so hopefully, we’ll hear more concrete details shortly. In some follow-ups tweets, Black Isle Studios also confirmed that the game will come to consoles and PC and that the team is aiming for a simultaneous release across all platforms. There no confirmation on which consoles will get the game, other than Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

BODEGA release new song ‘Statuette On The Console’ in nine different languages

New York’s BODEGA have shared nine versions of their new single ‘Statuette On The Console’, each in a different language. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the ultra-catchy bubblegum-punk cut arrives in English, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Ukrainian. “‘Statuette on the Console’...
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring is being review bombed on Steam because of PC performance issues

Elden Ring is a smash hit by most quantifiable metrics, but fans on PC aren’t happy about its performance issues. Over on Steam, Elden Ring currently is sitting at a “Mixed” community rating. There are roughly 37,000 user reviews as of the time of this post, with approximately 40 percent being negative, according to SteamDB. That might not sound too bad, but the hate isn’t really about Elden Ring itself.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Microsoft restocks consoles as Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 update is released

Update: The Xbox series X is now available from the Microsoft store, as well as Smyths Toys and Asda through Xbox All Access. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X has been reliably sold out since launching in late 2020. Despite the availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the official pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the no-strings-attached console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.The Xbox series S – a cheaper and less powerful version of the console – is easier to find in stock (£242.22, Amazon.co.uk),...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Shadow Warrior 3’ is coming to PlayStation Now at launch

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on subscription service PlayStation Now from next week, Devolver Digital has announced. Originally due out 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was delayed to sometime in 2022, eventually receiving a release date of March 1. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the game will also be available on PlayStation Now to all subscribers on launch day. The release date was confirmed earlier this month, along with details on the voice cast.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy