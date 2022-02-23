Fred should just 'SHUT UP and keep performing on the pitch', slams Gabriel Agbonlahor as ex-striker lays into Manchester United midfielder for calling the club's decision 'strange' and 'bad' to hire an interim manager

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been told in no uncertain times to 'shut up' and concentrate on his own performances by one ex-Premier League striker.

Fred has made several headlines over the past 24 hours following his comments to TNT Sports Brazil.

In an interview with the publication, the 28-year-old spoke at length about the structure of United as well as hitting back at his own critics.

Manchester United midfielder Fred (left) has been told to 'shut up' by Gabriel Agbonlahor

However, Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor has blasted Fred about the latter, telling him to concentrate on improving their fortunes on the pitch.

He told : 'Scored a goal have we, Fred?

'I just don't get it. You've had an amazing performance against Leeds, you battered Leeds, Fred scored and you have a big game tonight - stop talking!

'Get your head down, get your recovery done the next day, you're probably flying out to Madrid the day after. Why are these players talking so much? I don't get it.

'Stop talking about things you don't need to. If I'm the manager, I'm fuming.

'I just don't understand. If I'm [Ralf] Rangnick I'm thinking, "oh, here we go, another little player is talking'. Just shut up and keep performing on the pitch".'

Manchester United midfielder Fred has hit out at his own club for not having a long-term plan

Agbonlahor's comments come after Fred admitted it's 'strange' having an interim manager in Ralf Rangnick and criticised the club for not coming up with a long-term plan.

The Brazilian has questioned the wisdom of appointing the German coach on a short-term basis until the end of the season, and believes United's lack of planning has left the squad in the dark.

'It's a bit strange,' said Fred when asked about Rangnick's appointment in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil.

'I know in football it's important to get good results as soon as possible, but it's also important to have a long-term plan.

'I think it's a little bit bad for us not to have one. At the moment it's all about the short-term goals. We don't know how it's going to be after the end of this season.'