17-year-old indicted in Beale Street homicide, DA says

WATCH: Welcome Back to Beale Street event kicks off with parade this weekend The victim died soon after arriving at a hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has been indicted on murder and other felony charges a man was shot and killed while riding in a car on Beale Street last year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury indicted Dorian Seay, 17, on counts of first-degree felony murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bond.

The gunfire unfolded around 9:45 p.m. on April 17, as the victim was riding with a friend on Beale between Main Street and Front Street, the DA said.

While the car was stopped in traffic, someone in a nearby group commented on the car and two people from the group approached.

The victim was holding some play money and Seay tried to grab it, the DA said.

When he failed to snatch the money, he pulled out a gun and fired one time, hitting the victim in the chest.

The victim’s friend drove up to several police officers nearby for help.

Officers began first aid after calling paramedics.

The victim was pronounced dead soon after he was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The case is being handled by Senior Felony Asst. Neil Umsted and Asst. Dist. Atty. Forrest Edwards of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 3 which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 11 and in Criminal Court Division.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.