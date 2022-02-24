ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Fernandes breaks David Beckham's record by becoming the first player to supply an assist in six straight Champions League matches in 24 years following pass for Anthony Elanga's equaliser against Atletico Madrid

 1 day ago

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes became the first player in Champions League history to register an assist in six consecutive appearances for an English club on Wednesday night.

Fernandes, 27, was on hand with a vital assist in United's 1-1 draw away at Atletico Madrid, teeing up Anthony Elanga to cancel out Joao Felix's opener with 10 minutes of their last-16 first leg remaining.

The Portugal midfielder threaded an inch-perfect through ball into the path of Elanga, who cooly converted past Jan Oblak to snatch a draw for Ralf Rangnick's men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSni5_0eNyBNcW00
Bruno Fernandes set a Champions League assist record in Man Utd's draw with Atletico Madrid

And by doing so, he set a new assist record in the competition.

Fernandes has now registered an assist in six consecutive Champions League appearances, which is the first time a player has ever done so while playing for an English team.

David Beckham set the previous record when he produced an assist in five consecutive Champions League outings for United back in 1998.

Though despite etching his name into the history books, Fernandes came in for criticism from Red Devils legend Paul Scholes before their outing in Madrid on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Df0NP_0eNyBNcW00
Fernandes teed up Anthony Elanga to salvage a 1-1 draw for United away at Atletico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OWl7_0eNyBNcW00
He has surpassed David Beckham's record of registering an assist in five straight Champions League outings for an English club

Scholes said on BT Sport: 'I think he can do it in certain games, don't get me wrong, but it's only certain games.

'At Burnley away, yes. Tonight, possibly because United will have a lot of possession.

'He can play that position without a problem but when you come up against the best teams when they don't have as much possession, they won't have the ball as much, he will get found out.

'I think he's much better in the number ten position, floating round, getting on the ball and creating chances as he does.'

