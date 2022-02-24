Caught on video: Police release footage of suspect in 16-year-old's shooting

Police this week released surveillance video of a man suspected of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of East 28th Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers found the victim, identified as 16-year-old Hector Flores, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, "detectives obtained surveillance video which captured the suspect and the shooting," police said.

The video, released Wednesday, shows a man driving up to the scene in broad daylight. He exits a dark car and aims a gun at the driver's-side window of another car, where police say the victim was sitting.

"The suspect shot the victim while he was seated in the vehicle," they said.

The video stops before the actual shooting takes place.

The suspect is described as a man with a shaved head wearing dark clothing and a face mask. His vehicle is believed to be a metallic blue 2017-2019 Kia Sportage SUV.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, LAPD officer Lizeth Lomeli said Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (213) 996-4116.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .