This tax season, parents and families will need to pay special attention to their filing in order to reconcile the child tax credit amounts they may or may not have received throughout 2021. The IRS has sent out a letter to families, Letter 6419, detailing the amount of money taxpayers received last year in terms of advance payments. You will need this letter in order to file your taxes — spelling out how much you did, or did not, receive. It will also detail how much of a credit you are still eligible for in 2022.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 DAYS AGO