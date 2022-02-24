NFL Draft: PFF’s Top 2022 FCS Prospects

The New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in the 2021 NFL Season. The team finished with a record of 10-7, while earning a wild card berth after a one-year postseason absence. Despite a disappointing ending to their playoff run, the Patriots have plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2022. In addition to several stellar performances from free-agent newcomers and savvy veterans, the Pats 2021 rookies provided the team with valuable contributions. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were among the standouts of New England’s 2021 Draft class, which was ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO