NFL Draft: PFF’s Top 2022 FCS Prospects

By Sam Herder
herosports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first circuit of the NFL Draft process is over as the all-star games wrapped up earlier this month. The next phase is the NFL Combine, where 21 former FCS players work out in the first week of March. Then it’s on to pro days. The combine and pro days are...

The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Freeman's mock Vol. 1

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner, prospects will descend on Indianapolis to showcase their skills for NFL teams and scouts. The week long event will give prospects the chance to impress and potentially raise their stock for April's draft. It's a huge opportunity not only to impress on the field with drills but also in interviews with teams for the entire week.
NFL
FOX Sports

Who is USFL's version of Justin Herbert, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill?

With the inaugural USFL Draft complete, we thought it would be fun to introduce some of the players by comparing them to their NFL doppelgangers. The new USFL stars might not be quite as gifted, but they possess similar traits and a playing style that have made their NFL counterparts among the most recognizable names in professional sports.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Salary Cap Move: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision for the 2022 season just yet. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers aren’t going to let that stop them from making some moves to help out their salary cap situation. On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85...
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft 2022: Answering 18 questions about nine most interesting teams and top picks, including Jaguars, Lions, Texans

With Super Bowl LVI in the rearview mirror and the NFL combine only a week away, the 2022 NFL draft is in clear focus. The draft is the lifeblood of the NFL. It means youth, vitality and hope. Some portion of the league is carved from each draft class. There will be big hits and bigger misses and some players will turn out to be like hidden gems.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst has 8 B1G stars as first-round picks

The NFL Combine is quickly approaching as the race to the 2022 NFL Draft heats up. Next week, the top prospects for the draft and representatives from all 30 teams will arrive in Indianapolis for the combine. It provides a chance for a number of players to improve their stock through workouts, interviews and on-field drills.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatriotMaven

Positions of Interest: Three to Watch on Offense for the Patriots at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The New England Patriots returned to their winning ways in the 2021 NFL Season. The team finished with a record of 10-7, while earning a wild card berth after a one-year postseason absence. Despite a disappointing ending to their playoff run, the Patriots have plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2022. In addition to several stellar performances from free-agent newcomers and savvy veterans, the Pats 2021 rookies provided the team with valuable contributions. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were among the standouts of New England’s 2021 Draft class, which was ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady news makes Buccaneers future even more clear

Not that fans or the Buccaneers should’ve spent much time hoping for a Tom Brady return before this point, but the long odds just became even longer. Tom Brady is almost assuredly done with the Buccaneers. Tampa fans know to never say never, but taking this pessimistic but logical view on the future will at least keep everyone from getting hurt again.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a tremendous season from Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and company, they will look to build for future Super Bowls. The Rams currently don't own a lot of 2022 NFL Draft picks, but their team is built for sustained success, but hitting on these few picks will be key.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NFL Network draft analyst thinks Malik Willis, Matt Corral could be QB options for Steelers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has seen enough of Malik Willis to predict he could be a good fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 pick in the NFL Draft. Jeremiah, who attached the Liberty quarterback to the Steelers in his most recent mock draft, also knows such a high selection isn’t without risk for a team trying to replace Ben Roethlisberger.
NFL

