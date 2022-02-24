ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russian stocks crater by as much as 45% after attack on Ukraine

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

R ussian stocks plummeted and the Russian ruble hit a record low after Russia invaded Ukraine .

The MOEX Russia index plunged as much as 45% before rebounding to trade down 33%. Trading on the exchange was suspended for some time on Thursday in light of the freefall. The stocks hit the worst by the incursion were banks and energy companies.

Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine were awakened on Thursday morning to the sounds of gunfire and artillery fire as Russian forces, directed by strongman Vladimir Putin , finally launched an offensive after weeks of speculation. The conflict roiled global markets , but the most profound effects were felt by Moscow, which is now facing a bevy of international sanctions.


Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, was down nearly 50%, while the second-largest, VTB, retreated more than 41%. Russian oil giant Rosneft was down as much as 58% at one point. The British multinational BP, which owns a nearly 20% stake in Rosneft, saw its stock value decline by almost 6%. Russian oil company Gazprom also saw precipitous declines.

OIL PRICES SOAR ABOVE $105 AS RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE, HIGHEST SINCE 2014

The invasion is also rattling international markets, albeit not as aggressively as those in Moscow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 700 points upon opening on Thursday, a 2.13% decline. The S&P 500 retreated by 1.5%, and the Nasdaq was off by about 1%.

The price of oil climbed to its highest price since 2014 because of the military action, with international benchmark Brent crude surpassing $105 a barrel amid concerns about disruptions to the global energy supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures saw the biggest increase in eight years, skyrocketing by more than 8% to trade at $99.46.

Aluminum prices also leaped more than 3% to hit a record high of $3,450 per ton on the London Metal Exchange. Russia is also a large exporter of certain metals. Nickel was also at record levels.

“With base metals inventories already running extremely low, there is very little additional cushion for further supply disruptions — either from Russia directly or via higher-for-longer gas and power prices,” said JPMorgan in a note to clients.

The next big question facing the markets is what new tranches of sanctions from the United States and European countries will look like. After imposing new sanctions earlier this week, President Joe Biden is expected to announce another round on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council,” Biden said of a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the leaders of the G-7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Biden added in a Wednesday night statement.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Stock#Gazprom#Russian#Ussian#Moex#Sberbank#Vtb#Rosneft#British#Bp#Nasdaq#The London Metal Exchange
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy