ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, party returns for the first time since pandemic

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YBFE_0eNy8UTh00

ROCKFORD — For the first time since the pre-COVID days of 2019, the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to the streets of downtown on Saturday, March 12.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. at Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue. Revelers will head north to East State Street, west to Madison Street and north to Prairie Street Brewing Co.

“For a lot of people, the parade means a lot of things,” said Irish Marching Society president Danny McDade. “It’s the kickoff to spring. But, beyond that, it’s important to keep cultural identities vibrant and it makes our city a better place to live when we embrace all cultures.”

The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Irish Marching Society held a non-traditional St. Patrick’s Day driving parade through city streets last March.

The city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade dates back to the 1970’s, according to McDade.

“Well, it really means everything,” he said. “In fact, we’re dedicating this year’s parade to (former mayor) John McNamara because he was one of the founding members of the Irish Marching Society.”

PaddyFest will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 at Prairie Street Brewing Co., 200 Prairie St. Admission is $10 for people 12 and older.

The Rock River will be dyed emerald green as part of the celebration of all things Irish.

For more information: visit www.irishmarchingsociety.com.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said. Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Government
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Pandemic#Paddyfest#Prairie St Admission
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

863
Followers
473
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy