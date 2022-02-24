Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 4 as omicron surge recedes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After hitting the hospital admission threshold for Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, the local health authority has officially moved the area to the less restrictive tier of guidelines.

Austin-Travis County leaders use several metrics to guide staging, including community transmission rate and positivity rate in addition to the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions. All those metrics have dropped since we hit our peak in late January.

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions has been in the Stage 4 threshold for roughly a week. It was 31 as of Wednesday.

“With omicron, we saw test numbers and positivity rates that surpassed our previous records during the pandemic. This surge posed a threat to our hospital systems and our community as a whole,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “It’s thanks to the many community members who got vaccinated, continue to wear masks and follow safe practices that our numbers are moving in the right direction.”

The threat levels range from Stage 1 (lowest) to Stage 5 (highest). The chart below shows which stage the community has been in since the system was introduced in May 2020.

Austin-Travis County has not been in Stage 4 guidelines since the early part of January. That was quickly upgraded to Stage 5 guidelines as the omicron variant spread rapidly and has been there since.

COVID-19 case numbers peaked in Central Texas at the tail-end of January.

Projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 modeling consortium show case numbers declining as rapidly as they shot up. That’s consistent with what other areas that were hit early by the virus saw.

COVID-19 risk-based guidelines for Austin-Travis County, published Dec. 20, 2021 (Courtesy Austin Public Health)

Stage 4 recommendations include the following:

Fully vaccinated and/or boosted individuals should wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining and shopping.

should wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining and shopping. Partially or unvaccinated individuals and those who need their booster dose should wear masks, avoid gatherings with people outside of their household, only travel and shop if essential and choose takeaway/curbside options for dining. Get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

The Austin Independent School District sent a survey to parents and the message, “In light of the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, we need your input prior to resisting our pandemic protocols, which currently include mandatory masking.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.