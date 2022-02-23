ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

ITV to broadcast all EFL highlights including Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy from the 2022-23 season after entering a two-year partnership to replace Quest

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

ITV has won the rights to broadcast all EFL highlights from the 2022-23 season.

The broadcaster will show highlights of the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as action from the Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy.

A comprehensive round-up of the day's action from across the EFL will be screened on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV4, with a repeat shown on ITV's main channel later in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vgw04_0eNy79sc00
ITV has won the rights to broadcast all the action from across the EFL next season (Brentford pictured winning the play-offs last season)

Highlights of midweek fixtures, where a full round has taken place, will also be broadcast on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Their coverage will include the play-off semi finals and finals, as well as a programme for each round of the Carabao Cup.

A one-hour programme of highlights from the Papa John's Trophy Final will be shown on ITV4 on the day of the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mvBD_0eNy79sc00
A weekly round-up will be shown on Saturdays at 9pm while there will also be highlights of mid-week action 

Each highlights programme will be available in full, on a catch-up basis on ITV Hub during the period of 30 days following its first transmission.

Highlights are currently shown on Quest, though their four-year contract with EFL expires at the end of this season.

EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said: 'With 1891 matches played across the season, it's crucial for the EFL that the very best of our match action is widely accessible and we are delighted that ITV will show highlights of our games for the next two years.

'As an experienced major broadcaster with a comprehensive sports portfolio, ITV's commitment to high quality coverage will showcase the breadth and depth of our competitions to football supporters all over the country.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOzzr_0eNy79sc00
There will also be highlights from the Carabao Cup (last season's winners Manchester City pictured) and Papa John's Trophy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Birch
Daily Mail

Premier League release list of televised fixtures for April, with Manchester City and Liverpool set to meet on Sunday 10th in crucial title clash

Manchester City and Liverpool will go head-to-head in a crunch title clash on Sunday 10 April after the Premier League announced its next set of televised fixtures. Liverpool can move within three points of champions City with a victory over Leeds United at Anfield tonight, with Jurgen Klopp's men hunting down their rivals who had held a seemingly unassailable lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watching your new players, Luis? Spain manager Enrique 'will be in the stands for Manchester United's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid tonight', after he was linked to the hot seat at Old Trafford

Spain boss Luis Enrique will be in the stands to watch Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this evening, according to reports. United are on the hunt for their next permanent manager after hiring Ralf Rangnick until the end of the season, and Enrique has been strongly linked with the hot seat.
FC BARCELONA
Daily Mail

SUPER LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Sam Wood inspires Hull KR to first win of the season with his two tries breaking Castleford’s resistance as St Helens extend unbeaten home record

Sam Wood's two tries either side of half-time broke Castleford’s resistance and helped Hull Kingston Rovers to their first win of the Super League season on Friday night. Rovers recorded a 26-10 home triumph over the winless Tigers who were made to pay for an indisciplined display. Rovers edged...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Brighton SACK academy manager John Morling for Covid breach that was reported to the FA just days after being linked with Newcastle switch

Brighton academy manager John Morling has been sacked after a complaint was made to the Football Association over an alleged Covid breach, Sportsmail understands. Sources claim chief executive Paul Barber has circulated an email to staff confirming Morling’s departure. Just last week, Sportsmail exclusively revealed Morling was a target...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl Cup#League Cup#Itv#League One And#Efl#Itv Hub#Trophy Final
Daily Mail

KEOWN TALKS TACTICS: Marcelo Bielsa's obsession with man-marking is shooting lowly Leeds in the foot... as Liverpool and Manchester United both discovered how to exploit their weakest link

Leeds’ unwavering man-to-man system is doing more harm than good right now. Just 44 seconds into their match with Manchester United at Elland Road, you could see the visitors toying with their opponents’ obsession with man-marking. Harry Maguire was taking a free-kick in his own half and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen WILL make his hugely anticipated debut for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday, confirms Thomas Frank... adding it will be an 'amazing' occasion for the Dane after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Thomas Frank has confirmed Christian Eriksen will make his eagerly-awaited Brentford debut against Newcastle on Saturday. It caps a remarkable return for the midfielder, who eight months ago suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsing on the pitch during Denmark's defeat by Finland at Euro 2020. Brentford boss Frank said Eriksen will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Heather Knight: England have point to prove against Australia in Women’s Cricket World Cup

Captain Heather Knight believes England Women have a point to prove to Australia when they open the defence of their World Cup title against their Ashes conquerors next week.Knight’s side were humbled in the multi-format series Down Under, failing to win a game as they lost the only completed Twenty20 and three one-day internationals while drawing a thrilling Test in Canberra.Focus now turns to the 50-over game and while England arrive in New Zealand as world champions, Australia look favourites to lift the trophy, having lost just one ODI since 2018, when they surrendered a 26-match unbeaten run to India...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland vs France LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates from Murrayfield

Follow live coverage as Scotland host France in the Six Nations on Saturday afternoon.Gregor Townsend’s side welcome the 2022 Championship favourites to Murrayfield hoping to spring a surprise for a third straight time. The hosts have got the better of Les Bleus on the last two occasions but the French pose a fearsome threat this time around.Fresh from opening wins over Italy and then Ireland, confidence is high that a first title since 2010 is on the cards. Centre Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated the Irish in Paris, with...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'That goal changed everything': Kai Havertz reflects on being Chelsea's Champions League match-winner - as he aims to step up on the big occasion once more against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday

Kai Havertz appreciates better than most the value of a goal on the big occasion and the way it can alter perceptions. Take his last three for Chelsea, the first in a big European tie, a nerveless late penalty to claim the world title and the opener in a Carabao Cup semi-final to set up tomorrow's date with Liverpool at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No chance’ of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher not starting the Carabao Cup final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no qualms about his decision to pick Caoimhin Kelleher for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.The day after his side booked their meeting with Chelsea at Wembley, Klopp made the unusual step of publicly announcing the Republic of Ireland international would start in the final.Kelleher has played in every domestic cup game this season, except the semi-final first leg at home to Arsenal when first-choice Alisson Becker was in need of match practice after a Covid-enforced absence.But Klopp reverted to his original selection policy for the second leg away from home and feels he has to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy