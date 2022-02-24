ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Aaron Rodgers to give Packers his decision ‘soon’

Multiple teams have trade offers on the table for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ESPN reported Thursday.

The report says Rodgers will be informing the Packers “soon” of his decision, presumably about whether to retire, remain with the team or seek an opportunity elsewhere.

Rodgers sent Green Bay and the NFL-watching world into a tizzy with an Instagram post Monday in which he heaped gratitude on teammates and coaches and spoke partially in the past tense. But Rodgers said Tuesday in an interview with Pat McAfee that he had no final answers on his future yet.

Rodgers, 38, won his fourth MVP award in 2021, passing for 4,115 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions in 16 starts.

However, the top-seeded Packers (13-4) lost their playoff opener at home to the San Francisco 49ers, kicking off another offseason of speculation about Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

–Field Level Media

