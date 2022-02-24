ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
 1 day ago

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration -recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.

Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.

However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in Virginia, recently explained on Facebook with her 16-year-old son’s permission, he is “solely tube fed with EleCare Jr formula” and needs the formula.

“Long shot but I am desperate… the FDA just recalled tons of infant formula due to a dangerous bacteria,” she wrote in a Facebook post on 18 February. “My 16 year old is solely tube-fed with EleCare Jr Formula.

“I just checked and all 62 cans we have are recalled. As of now, he has no food. None.”

Rowan then said that the family was willing to pay anyone who has “even a can or two” that they could purchase, and that they would drive anywhere.

“I am working to try to get new cases but everyone in America is too,” she continued. “Our choices are no food or likely anaphylaxis so we are putting this out to our community for any help we can get.”

Speaking to The Washington Post , Rowan explained that her son Will, who has several health conditions including Crohn’s disease, eosinophilic esophagitis and gastroenteritis, is “basically allergic to all food” and that he relies on a permanent feeding tube to consume about 10 cups of the amino acid hypoallergenic formula each day. The night before the recall, Rowan said that the family received 58 cans of EleCare Jr, which she said has been her son’s primary form of sustenance for the last two years, but that the family learned soon after that “every can in our house was part of the recall”.

On Facebook, Rowan’s plea was met with an outpouring of support from community members, who began to offer the family their supplies of the formula and reshare the post in other groups on Facebook.

“Putting the word out in one of my mom groups. Sending prayers,” one Facebook user wrote, while another said: “I am driving down 95 today and will make stops to check stores. Also, sharing this on my neighbourhood page to see…”

In one update posted in response to the offers to help, Rowan said that she was “overwhelmed” by the support, adding that she was “beyond grateful” for everyone who reached out.

“Crying at work is usually frowned upon..but I am very touched,” she wrote, before clarifying that the family was looking for “100 per cent hypoallergenic EleCare Jr” and that “sadly no other formula will work”.

“Again - I am humbled and grateful,” she wrote.

In another follow-up, Rowan revealed that her post had been shared more than 170 times and that the family was “feeling love from near and far”.

“At this point, with community help - we have four cans,” she updated her followers. “We are still waiting to hear from the doctor if we can try anything else. And a fellow tube mom in Utah is sending us six cans!”

Rowan also said that she had been in contact with Abbott, which was dealing with extremely high call volume as a result of the recall, but which had assured her that it was working to make more formulas.

“Our insurance and doctors and medical supply folks are working to approve an alternative so we are on the right road,” she continued.

As the offers continued to pour in, Rowan revealed that her son had been approved for a new prescription for hypoallergenic amino acid-based formula Neocate. However, as people continued to offer suggestions, the comments section of the Facebook post turned into a lifeline of support for other parents who needed the hard-to-find formulas.

One comment read: “Hey, I private-messaged you. Are you still helping other parents find EleCare for their tubie kids? I’m sorry to hijack your post but several friends have linked to you and your story after I made a similar post today. There was a news article that said you are now helping other parents and we are so desperate to feed our son.”

“If you still see any EleCare please stay in touch,” Rowan wrote in response to one person who revealed that they were in another Facebook group that had located the formula. “We are shipping to families in need across the country. Thanks so much.”

In response to another comment, Rowan expressed her hope that one of the offers could help another parent, adding: “I am not sure where you are located but I can help drive if it works out in any way.”

While reflecting on the assistance she received, Rowan told The Washington Post that she could “not believe how this had flung from me being worried to being overwhelmed by the help”.

“Nobody asked what’s wrong with him. They just asked: ‘What can we do?’” she said.

As for the help that she’s been able to offer other families in need, Rowan acknowledged the support from the online community.

“We just had a mom in New Jersey sending cans to Seattle, and we have a mom in Maryland sending cans to Massachusetts. This team of moms on the internet have figured out how to offer what they have,” she said, adding that the ordeal has taught her that “people are good”.

In a statement to the outlet, Abbott Nutrition said: “We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation.”

The Independent has contacted Rowan and Abbott Nutrition for comment.

Central Florida
1d ago

Now that's exactly what that phrase. " It takes a village means". It's so heartwarming to see people coming together, to help this young man.

Reply(4)
181
Black Girl Magic
1d ago

Can't imagine that nightmare . Only having a certain item you can feed your child. and it not being available . I hope all works out .

Reply(4)
91
Stephani G.
1d ago

it may sound weird, but it's there any way for the kid to be fed breast milk through the tube? if it is possible and there is no allergic reaction it might be a better substitute in situations where formula can't be found.

Reply(15)
61
TheDailyBeast

Mom Left Baby in Care of 9-Yr-Old Before He Died With ‘Bleeding Lungs’ From COVID-19, Police Say

An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Mother’s fears for her ‘butterfly’ children with skin so fragile it can peel off bumping into strangers

A mother of two children with a rare skin disorder has revealed she is terrified their skin will shred if they bump into strangers in public. Stay at home mum, Kida Azny, 36, from Sydney, Australia lives in constant fear for her children who were born without most of their skin and with their flesh exposed raw. Days after the birth of her first daughter with husband Mohd Aidil Aiman, 35, the now ten-year-old was diagnosed with the rare genetic skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Children like Nur Siddiqah and younger brother Muhammad Azraqee, 8 have been dubbed ‘butterfly’...
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
Shreveport Magazine

Mother helped her juvenile son take meth because she thought it would help him relax; the boy started hallucinating and ended up in a hospital

The 38-year-old mother allegedly held foil with heated meth while her juvenile son used a straw to take a ‘hit’. Investigators believe the mom gave the her 14-year-old son meth three separate times. A family member called the house and spoke with the boy who was hallucinating from the drugs. The mother reportedly told the unidentified relative that her son took a Xanax pill.
Tracey Folly

Man horrified when ex-wife's new boyfriend cashes her child support checks at the bar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And he did it on purpose. My mother was a librarian in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In real life, librarians are nothing like you see in the movies. There wasn't a button-down, hair-in-a-bun, reading-glasses-wearing woman among my mother and her coworkers, but yes, they were all women.
KOLR10 News

Kansas infant hospitalized after being given recalled formula

SABETHA (KSNT) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recalled three popular powdered formulas for infants. But one family in particular has been feeling what they believe is its negative effects for months now. Investigators said the plants that manufacture these formulas were linked to a bacterial contamination. One of those formulas, called Similac-Alimentum, […]
The Independent

