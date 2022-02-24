ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quixote Takes Over ‘The Office’ Soundstage Chandler Studios

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
Quixote Studios has taken over the lease at Chandler Valley Center Studios, a two-stage studio in the San Fernando Valley that hosted production on all nine seasons of The Office .

Quixote Studios will rebrand the stages and 8,500 square feet of office space as Quixote Chandler, the studio and equipment rental company said on Thursday. The Chandler stages, opened in 1996 on Chandler Boulevard, are 15,000 square feet in size, with 33 foot and 35 foot ceilings.

Quixote CEO Mikel Elliot said the Chandler stages will get an upgrade before aiming to host a single series production, likely by Hollywood streamers as they chase precious studio space across North America and globally.

Since launching in 1995, Quixote has grown to 27 soundstages at facilities in West Hollywood, Hollywood, Griffith Park, Sylmar and Quixote North Valley, which opened with five soundstages in Pacoima in late 2019 and will expand to 11 stages by spring 2022.

Amid continuing industry consolidation in the global studio business, Quixote recently acquired One Drop Rentals to increase its presence in New York and then added another east coast acquisition, Hudson Radios. In late 2021, Quixote also acquired The Production Truck, a Burbank supplier of production equipment rentals.

The lease takeover transaction for Quixote Chandler was negotiated with Jeff Puffer of Delphi Business Properties Inc.

