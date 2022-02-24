ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ozark: Release date for part 2 of season 4 has been announced – and it’s a lot sooner than you think

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3aox_0eNy2qUJ00

The release date for part two of Ozark ’s fourth season has been announced.

The first seven episodes of Ozark ’s fourth and final season arrived on Netflix in January 2022.

Fans can expect the concluding seven episodes to arrive on 29 April.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman as a father who brings his family to the Ozarks in Missouri after a money-laundering scheme goes awry.

In a tweet posted on Thursday (23 February), Netflix shared the trailer for part two, accompanied by the caption: “The end is near.”

The announcement has proved to be a bitter-sweet moment for Ozark fans who are happy that the concluding chapter will be released soon, but also disappointed that the series is coming to an end.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “April 29th!!!! Can’t wait!!!! One of the best shows I have watched the last few years. I hate that it is ending so soon.”

Many viewers took the opportunity to praise Julia Garner for her portrayal of Ruth in the series. Garner most recently starred in Netflix’s hit Inventing Anna .

“Only one request: Ruth lives, k? Thanks!” said one user.

“I hope @juliagarner94 gets another award for her role in Ozark as Ruth,” added another.

Part two of Ozark season four will be released on Netflix Friday 29 April.

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Here’s What Was the Meaning Behind the Goat Cookie Jar Was

It’s almost been a full calendar week since “Ozark” and the first part of the final season was released on Netflix. The show has smashed all sorts of records in the week that folks have been able to binge-watch those first seven episodes of that final season. If you already binge-watched those first seven episodes, you may have missed something. That something was the goat cookie jar that Ruth Langmore placed Ben Davis’s ashes into.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

1883 Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale): Are You Prepared for Elsa Dutton's Death?

SPOILER WARNING for 1883 Season 1. 1883 Season 1 Episode 10 this weekend will be a gut punch — after all, Elsa Dutton is almost certain to die in the finale. When 1883 premiered, the first thing fans saw was Isabel May's travel-weary Elsa being shot in the stomach with an arrow. That agonizing moment finally arrived at the point in the story where viewers saw the circumstances leading up to the potentially fatal impaling.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Addresses Possibility That Elsa Dutton Could Be Pregnant

Outsiders, we have a potential doozy of a situation on our hands when it comes to 1883. Is it possible that Elsa could be pregnant with Ennis’ baby?. Up until this point, 1883 has been everything we hoped it would be and then some. The new prequel to Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone, 1883 is filled with that same level of action and drama. It’s the absolute definition of must-watch TV.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Jason Bateman
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozarks#Twitter#Juliagarner94
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Michael Weatherly Return To the Show in a Different Role Than Before?

When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy