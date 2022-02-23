ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich star Michael Ballack is set to appear on Germany's equivalent of Dragon's Den as a contestant... pitching his business idea to a star-studded panel of 'lions' which includes F1 legend Nico Rosberg

 4 days ago

Michael Ballack is set to appear on the German version of Dragon's Den to pitch a business idea in front of a star-studded panel which includes F1 legend Nico Rosberg.

Ballack, who made close to 500 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in his legendary career, has mainly been working as a pundit for ESPN since hanging up his boots in 2012.

But now the former Germany midfielder is trying his hand in the world of business, as broadcasters Vox have revealed he will be appearing on the country's version of Dragon's Den in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyN1k_0eNxxG5K00
Chelsea legend Michael Ballack is set to appear on the German version of Dragon's Den

On Die Höhle der Löwen - which translates to The Lion's Den - he will star as a special guest to pitch a business proposal which is currently unknown to a panel of seven investors.

And amongst the 'lions' is former F1 world champion Rosberg, who pipped Lewis Hamilton to the title back in 2016.

The panel, which is otherwise made up of businesspeople, ex-politicians and TV personalities, also includes: Carsten Maschmeyer, Ralf Dummel, Dagmar Wohrl, Nils Glagau, Judith Williams and Georg Kofler.

German rockstar Axel Rudi Pell will also be presenting an idea to the lions, though like Ballack it remains unclear what that idea is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbNNM_0eNxxG5K00
The former Blues midfielder is due to appear on Die Höhle der Löwen (The Lion's Den) in April
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzPMI_0eNxxG5K00
Former F1 world champion will be amongst a star-studded panel of investors on the show

Ballack is best known in England for his successful four-year stint at Chelsea, where he won the Premier League, three FA Cups, the League Cup and reached the Champions League final.

He also clinched four Bundesliga titles throughout his career, capturing three with Bayern and one with Kaiserslautern.

As an international, Ballack earned 98 caps for Germany and reached the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2008 finals, losing on both occasions.

