Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson slammed by Chicago Bulls fans as he greets new team after love child scandal

KHLOE Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson was slammed by Chicago Bulls fans as he had greeted his new sports team after his love child scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan, 30, introduced himself to the "Bulls Nation" in an Instagram video.

Tristan Thompson has joined the Chicago Bulls team Credit: Chicago Bulls/Instagram

Tristan introduced himself to the 'Bulls Nation' in an Instagram video Credit: Chicago Bulls/Instagram

The NBA star promised to take his Chicago Bulls teammates to the "playoffs."

The basketball player had on a black hoodie with a matching beanie on his head.

He said: "Let's get it! The second half of the season! Here we go!"

In the snapshot, Tristan stood under the sign that had the number of his jersey.

The caption stated: "Let's get to work."

Khloe, 37, shares her 3-year-old daughter True with Tristan as he continues to deal with all three of his baby mamas.

Tristan is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he currently pays child support.

Fitness model Maralee, 31, gave birth to Tristan's third child back in December 2021, after the two had been battling it out in court.

Back in January, he admitted in a lengthy Instagram post that he is indeed the father of Maralee's child.

After the sports star revealed the paternity results, he also issued a public apology to Khloe.