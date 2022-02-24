ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson slammed by Chicago Bulls fans as he greets new team after love child scandal

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

KHLOE Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson was slammed by Chicago Bulls fans as he had greeted his new sports team after his love child scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan, 30, introduced himself to the "Bulls Nation" in an Instagram video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac7RS_0eNxx9zU00
Tristan Thompson has joined the Chicago Bulls team Credit: Chicago Bulls/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402kDs_0eNxx9zU00
Tristan introduced himself to the 'Bulls Nation' in an Instagram video Credit: Chicago Bulls/Instagram

The NBA star promised to take his Chicago Bulls teammates to the "playoffs."

The basketball player had on a black hoodie with a matching beanie on his head.

He said: "Let's get it! The second half of the season! Here we go!"

In the snapshot, Tristan stood under the sign that had the number of his jersey.

The caption stated: "Let's get to work."

Khloe, 37, shares her 3-year-old daughter True with Tristan as he continues to deal with all three of his baby mamas.

Tristan is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he currently pays child support.

Fitness model Maralee, 31, gave birth to Tristan's third child back in December 2021, after the two had been battling it out in court.

Back in January, he admitted in a lengthy Instagram post that he is indeed the father of Maralee's child.

After the sports star revealed the paternity results, he also issued a public apology to Khloe.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
fadeawayworld.net

What Michael Jordan Told Dennis Rodman At The NBA Top 75 Event: “What Up, Boy? Man, I Can’t Complain. When You Gonna Come And Hang Out With Me? Come On, Man, Come Hang Out With Me. You Know I Miss Ya."

Michael Jordan made a 'surprising' appearance at the 2022 All-Star Game, where he and the other 74 greatest players of all time were supposed to gather to receive a big homage from the NBA. It was reported that he couldn't attend the event since he was at the mythical Daytona 500.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson appeared to have a subtle response to J.J. Redick calling him a 'detached teammate'

It’s been a rough season for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t played this season due to a foot injury, and he’s spent much of that time away from the team completely. When it was revealed that the newly acquired C.J. McCollum hadn’t even spoken with Williamson directly (they have now), former Pelicans guard J.J. Redick went on ESPN’s First Take and criticized Williamson for being a detached teammate.
NBA
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip. Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Maralee Nichols Reveals Son's Full Name and Why Tristan Thompson Isn't on the Birth Certificate

Maralee Nichols is revealing the special meaning behind her son's name. Nichols, who welcomed a child with Tristan Thompson on December 1, told ET she named their son Theo. "Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe," Nichols shared with ET. "I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing."
NBA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy