ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

'I may return someday': Brandon Hovey steps down from Tazewell County Board

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiI7R_0eNxx86l00

The Tazewell County Board voted to accept the resignation of board member Brandon Hovey during Wednesday’s meeting.

“Brandon played a key role in finding solutions to getting broad band into the rural areas,” said Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman. “The effort will continue but under different leadership. I appreciated Brandon’s thoughtfulness and willingness to accept any challenge.”

Hovey said he resigned because he did not believe he could commit the time and energy needed to properly serve Tazewell County. He is currently in his final semester as a graduate student in Bradley University’s Clinical Health Counseling program and is in his counseling internship.

“It was one of the highest honors in life to serve the people of Tazewell County,” Hovey stated. “The greatest strengths of Tazewell County are its engaged citizenry and employees.”

More in Tazewell:Pekin lost more people than Peoria in the 2020 census. How can the drop be reversed?

Hovey served on the Board since December, 2018, and was a member of the Transportation and Health Services committees. According to Zimmerman, Hovey’s resignation starts the 60-day clock for the Board to select a new District 2 representative. District 2 consists of Morton, Groveland, Elm Grove, Dillon, Tremont and Hopedale.

“This is a sabbatical from government,” said Hovey. “I may return someday.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said. Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Tazewell County, IL
Government
City
Groveland, IL
County
Tazewell County, IL
City
Tremont, IL
City
Hopedale, IL
City
Morton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Board Chairman#The Tazewell County Board#Bradley University
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pekin Daily Times

Pekin Daily Times

115
Followers
36
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pekin, IL from Pekin Daily Times.

 http://pekintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy