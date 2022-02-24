ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Ernest H. Perkins

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 1 day ago
Ernest H. Perkins went peacefully to his eternal home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Jewel, New York on March 4, 1931, the son of John and Arlene (Rang) Perkins.

Ernest was a graduate of Camden Central High School in 1949 and shortly thereafter, enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving as Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Petty Officer, aboard the USS Rochester in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Ernest always held a strong commitment to his country and family.

Ernest and Rose Marie were married on Nov. 28, 1953 and they raised five daughters. They lived their lives dedicated to God, each other and their children and families.

Ernest was a well-respected master carpenter who worked in the construction industry for over 40 years. He left the mark of his craftsmanship and expertise on many buildings in Syracuse and the surrounding area.

Ernest was predeceased by each of his siblings, Shirley (William) Stevens, Donald Perkins, and Norman Perkins, by his youngest daughter, Maureen Murphy, as well as his best friend and companion, Freckles, his beagle.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose Marie (Hogan) Perkins, his four daughters, Joanne Enwright, Deborah (Frank) Greiner, Patricia (Timothy) Bellonte, Donna (Dan) Snyder; his son-in-law, Dennis Murphy; his 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was a quiet man who walked out his faith through his love, honesty, loyalty, dedication, kindness, humility, faithfulness, endurance, hard work, and selflessness. He was a lover of nature, walking in the woods, paddling on the waters, feeding his birds and gardening. He saw God within it all. If there was humor, a joke or a pun to be found, he found it. Ernest left his mark on all of our lives and hearts as we are forever changed.

A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Food Bank of CNY, 7066 Interstate Island Rd., Syracuse, NY 13209 or online at foodbankcny.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Perkins family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comments / 0

