Most gold miner stocks lose ground, as gold prices pull back

Shares of most gold miners lost ground Thursday, as a safe-haven rally in gold prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is weighed against concerns over exposure to Russia. The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

RING,

-3.19%

slumped 1.1% in morning trading, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 2.0% to an eight-month intraday high, with 21 of 33 equity components losing ground. Companies within the ETF generate about 4% of total revenue from Russia over the last 12 months, based on data provided by FactSet's proprietary algorithm. Among the U.S.-listed components, shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd.

HMY,

-3.16%

rose 1.5% to pace the gainers and Newmont Corp.

NEM,

-2.24%

gained 1.2%, while Royal Gold Inc.

RGLD,

-2.84%

shed 0.9% and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

AU,

-2.89%

declined 0.8%. The Canada-listed shares of Torex Gold Resources Ltd.

TXG,

-4.45%

TORXF,

-4.56%

fell 2.1% to pace the ETF's decliners, followed by the 2.0% drop in Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.

AEM,

-4.67%

. Meanwhile, gold futures

GC00,

-0.63%

rallied 1.0%, but pared earlier gains of as much as 3.5% to a 17-month intraday high of $1,976.50 an ounce. The S&P 500

SPX,

+1.50%

fell 0.7%, but was down as much as 2.6% earlier.