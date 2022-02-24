Russian Defense Ministry says it has destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military facilities and lost one fighter jet

Russian and Belarusian fighter jets fly in a joint mission over Belarus during so-called Union Courage-2022 military exercises earlier this month. AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr.

MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry says the Russian military has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered that Ukrainian servicemen be treated “with respect” and those who lay down their weapons offered safe corridors.

There are no confirmed reports of Ukrainian military personnel abandoning positions or units, and Western experts on Russian disinformation have said the suggestion that there had been could be a Kremlin tactic meant to demoralize those defending Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

From the archives (January 2022): Russia mapping out ‘false flag’ incident in eastern Ukraine as pretext to invade, according to ‘very credible’ U.S. intelligence assessment

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the loss of a Su-25 attack jet due to “pilot error.”

MarketWatch contributed.