NYPD releases surveillance video of wanted suspect inappropriately touching woman in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Lxbp_0eNxvS4i00

The NYPD has released new video of a man caught on camera inappropriately touching a woman in Brooklyn.

Police say the incident happened Feb. 1 on Union Street near Third Avenue.

The surveillance video shows a man on a motor bike approaching the 22-year-old and grabbing her backside before riding off.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact police.

News 12

News 12

