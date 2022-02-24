NYPD releases surveillance video of wanted suspect inappropriately touching woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD has released new video of a man caught on camera inappropriately touching a woman in Brooklyn.
Police say the incident happened Feb. 1 on Union Street near Third Avenue.
The surveillance video shows a man on a motor bike approaching the 22-year-old and grabbing her backside before riding off.
The victim was not seriously injured.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact police.
