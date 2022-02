Ethan Patrick grabbed a missed free throw down by one with 0.8 left on the clock – enough time for a desperation fastball across the entire gym. The senior was the hero for Somerville on Thursday in full-court fashion, sinking the 80-foot buzzer-beater at the end of overtime to give his team a 55-53 victory against Voorhees in Somerville.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 17 HOURS AGO