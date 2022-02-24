ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrae, CA

Oil prices surge over $100 a barrel

By Will Tran
 1 day ago

MILLBRAE (KRON) – Russia’s attack on Ukraine has already sent oil prices to levels we haven’t seen since 2014.

That will have ripple effects across the globe .

Oil supply was already tight, and even though we are only hours into the invasion, we have seen the price of crude oil jump to around $104 a barrel.

We were already paying roughly a dollar more per gallon than we did at this same time last year.

Russia’s attack could interrupt pipelines to Europe, causing ripple effects across the globe as the world looks for oil.

In California, we were already paying the highest gas prices in the country, and experts predict prices will go up even more.

In San Francisco, the average this morning is $4.93. It’s $4.84 in San Jose, $4.91 in San Rafael, and $4.83 in Oakland.

Russia provides the United States about three percent of its oil supply.

U.S. President Joe Biden has already remarked that the attack will impact our economy, but he hopes sanctions against Russia will hurt their economy more, in hopes of getting the Russian government to stop.

Inflation jumps to 6.1%; highest since 1982

An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was the largest year-over-year rise since 1982. Robust consumer spending has combined with widespread product and worker shortages to create the highest inflation in four decades — a heavy burden for U.S. households, especially lower-income families faced with elevated costs for food, fuel and rent. At the same time, consumers as a whole largely shrugged off the higher prices last month and boosted their spending 2.1% from December to January.
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to "stand firm" against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: "The fight is here."
Napa resident in Ukraine evacuates country amid Russia crisis

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A Napa man and his girlfriend evacuating from Ukraine should be arriving at the Polish border around now. That is according to his mother who has been keeping in touch with him from their home here in the Bay Area. How long has the Bay Area resident in Ukraine been on […]
