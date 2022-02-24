ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MDTA board waives E-ZPass penalties for unpaid tolls through November

By David Collins
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-ZPass customers who have unpaid tolls now have a nine-month grace period to reconcile their accounts. The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a Customer Assistance Plan that takes effect immediately and includes a grace period, waiving all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on Nov....

www.wbaltv.com

Ocean City Today

MDTA approves customer assistance plan for unpaid tolls

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board Thursday approved a customer assistance plan that includes a civil penalty grace period that waives all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Effective Thursday, the MDTA has begun a civil penalty waiver grace...
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Maryland waives late fees on unpaid tolls until Nov. 30

Motorists with unpaid tolls in Maryland have until Nov. 30 to pay them without incurring late fees, according to a pandemic financial relief plan approved Thursday. Many of the unpaid tolls accrued between March 2020 and October 2020, when the Maryland Transportation Authority continued to charge tolls but did not mail bills for vehicles without E-ZPass transponders, the authority said. The agency has about $39 million in unpaid invoices, said spokesman John Sales.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Temporarily Suspends Collection Of Late Fees For Unpaid Tolls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders now have nine extra months to pay their outstanding toll bills without running the risk of racking up late fees. The Maryland Transportation Authority Board on Thursday approved a new plan that establishes a grace period for unpaid tolls, waiving civil penalties for anyone who pays their outstanding bills in full by Dec. 1. Unpaid tolls will not be referred to the MDTA’s collections unit or the Motor Vehicle Administration during the grace period, which runs Feb. 24 through Nov. 30. The MDTA board made it clear that the customer assistance plan is not a forgiveness program—MDTA will resume...
TRAFFIC
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Board To Discuss Relief For Backlogged E-ZPass Tolls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board is meeting Thursday for its monthly board meeting. On the agenda: relief for E-ZPass customers drowning in penalties. In the Spring of 2020, the MDTA made the switch to all-electronic tolling in an effort to protect toll collectors and drivers against COVID-19. Similar to the deferment of rent, mortgage and other financial relief programs, the MDTA decided to pause the processing of certain transactions and deferred mailing out bills for months. Customers have since started to receive their bills, some of which added up to thousands of dollars. Thursday, the board will consider waiving some...
TRAFFIC
Eye On Annapolis

Three Anne Arundel Residents Indicted. Charged With Running Major Drug Distribution Ring

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and elsewhere throughout Maryland. The charged defendants are a 48 and 51-year-old brothers of Baltimore, a 47-year-old from Severn, and 27 and 31-year-old brothers (related to two Baltimore defendants) of Glen Burnie.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Five indicted following seizure of drugs that were to be distributed throughout Baltimore County

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore County, Baltimore … Continue reading "Five indicted following seizure of drugs that were to be distributed throughout Baltimore County" The post Five indicted following seizure of drugs that were to be distributed throughout Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
