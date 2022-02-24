MDTA board waives E-ZPass penalties for unpaid tolls through November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board is meeting Thursday for its monthly board meeting. On the agenda: relief for E-ZPass customers drowning in penalties. In the Spring of 2020, the MDTA made the switch to all-electronic tolling in an effort to protect toll collectors and drivers against COVID-19. Similar to the deferment of rent, mortgage and other financial relief programs, the MDTA decided to pause the processing of certain transactions and deferred mailing out bills for months. Customers have since started to receive their bills, some of which added up to thousands of dollars. Thursday, the board will consider waiving some...

