ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Five students and driver rushed to hospital after school van rolls over in Pittsburgh

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

FIVE students and a driver were hospitalized after a school van rolled over in Pittsburgh.

The crash unfolded Thursday morning in the New Homestead section of Pennsylvania, nine miles from the City of Bridges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwO7m_0eNxsmsz00
Five students and a driver were injured after a school van rolled over in Pittsburgh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMnoM_0eNxsmsz00
Officials confirmed icy roads likely contributed to the crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mU6EN_0eNxsmsz00
The yellow school van was seen upright on the road

Allegheny County 911 confirmed icy roads likely contributed to the crash.

Police said five students and a driver were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Officials said the students and driver helped one another out of the wreckage before first responders got to the scene.

All the passengers on board were transported to local hospitals after sustaining minor injuries.

Photos from the scene showed the yellow school van upright on the road.

The school van was heading to Pittsburgh Mifflin PreK-8, WPIX reported.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police and counselors from Pittsburgh Public Schools contacted the students’ parents.

The crash site was cleared at around 9.30am local time.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Manhunt for burglary suspect Shannon Gilday ‘who shot ex-Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter dead as she slept in $6.2m home’

A MANHUNT is underway for a suspected burglar accused of gunning down an ex-Kentucky lawmaker's daughter as she slept in their $6.2million home. Kentucky State Police are searching for Shannon Gilday, 23, who they claim is behind the fatal shooting of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan's daughter Jordan, 32, on Tuesday.
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The US Sun

What the codes on your car tires mean revealed

GOING about replacing a tire can be a stressful ordeal. The last thing you want to do is mistakingly order the wrong tire in a haste. Fortunately, all of the information you need is found on your car tires. Once you can decode the numbers and letters, you can determine...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wpix#Pittsburgh Public Safety#Pittsburgh Public Schools#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Thesunus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The US Sun

Who are Sally Kellerman’s children?

SALLY Kellerman was an American actress and singer for over 60 years. Kellerman is most known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit film M*A*S*H. Kellerman had three children, Claire, Hannah, and Jack. All of Kellerman's children are adopted. Claire Kellerman. Claire is Kellerman's niece.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Dagen McDowell’s husband Jonas Max Ferris?

FOX Networks personalities Dagen McDowell and Jonas Max Ferris have great chemistry on- and off-screen. The financial experts met in the Fox News studios in 2001 and tied the knot years later. Who is Jonas Max Ferris?. Jonas Max Ferris, 50, was born in Southfield, Massachusetts. He is an economic...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy