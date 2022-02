At Boone Hall Plantation Black history is not something that is defined by a certain time of year. It is, rather, a living reminder of the truth of the Black experience during the time of slavery. Visitors may marvel at the beauty of the huge live oaks that line the drive, and the gardens and home that sit at the end of that drive, but the real heart of the place is in the lectures, tours and presentations that offer a look at the stark differences between the home and the lives of those who were forced to work and live out their lives there.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO