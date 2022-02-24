ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Amid billing woes, MDTA approves civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYjuj_0eNxqwOb00

BALTIMORE, MD—At its monthly livestreamed public meeting, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board approved a Customer Assistance Plan that includes a civil penalty waiver grace period that waives all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022.

This month, over 12,000 E-ZPass users signed a petition calling on Governor Larry Hogan to create a task force to investigate the MDTA’s billing system.

Effective Thursday, February 24, 2022, the MDTA has begun a civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls paid in full and has ceased referring toll bills to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration MDOT MVA temporarily. The grace period will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022, and the MDTA will resume referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to CCU and MDOT MVA on December 1.

The waiver grace period and the move to temporarily cease referrals to CCU and MDOT MVA for unpaid toll bills come after Governor Larry Hogan asked the agency and the MDTA Board members to explore ways to provide relief for customers facing late fees on toll bills that accrued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The deferral of toll bills during the pandemic protected Marylanders from hardship during one of the greatest health and economic emergencies of our lifetimes, but we realize paying off those bills now can be a challenge for many families,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., who serves as MDTA Board Chairman. “The Customer Assistance Plan approved today by the MDTA Board responds to Governor Hogan’s request – as well as our customers’ requests – to explore relief options. The plan gives Marylanders plenty of time, more than nine months, to pay toll bills without having to worry about additional penalties or other consequences.”

The Customer Assistance Plan provides the following measures:

  • Immediately discontinue referrals of toll bills to CCU and MDOT MVA.
  • Establish a civil penalty waiver grace period that waives all civil penalties for all customers who pay all their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022.
  • Work with MDTA’s toll vendor to increase the number of customer service agents to reduce call and web chat wait times.
  • Work with MDTA’s toll vendor to explore a payment plan opportunity.

“Our entire MDTA team is committed to assisting Marylanders, commuters and visitors who use our toll roads, bridges and tunnels,” said MDTA Acting Executive Director Will Pines. “The new Customer Assistance Plan will provide people with more time, and less worry, as they emerge from another financial impact of the pandemic. We’re also working to respond to questions more quickly to give customers the one-on-one help they may need.”

The MDTA Board action is effective as of Thursday, therefore the civil penalty waiver grace period is not retroactive.  Customers should note the following key dates:

  • Payments made/postmarked before February 24, 2022: Civil penalties that are already paid will not be reimbursed.
  • Payments made/postmarked February 24 – November 30, 2022: For every unpaid toll transaction paid in full, the corresponding civil penalty will be waived. Additionally, no toll debt will be referred to CCU or MDOT MVA.
  • February 24 – Mid-March 2022: Civil penalties will be waived for each paid toll, but civil penalties remain on accounts until the software changes are in place to reflect the waiver.
  • Mid-March: The system functionality for the waiver grace period will be completed, allowing customers to confirm online that their penalties are being waived following full toll payment.
  • November 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.: Civil penalty waiver grace period ends.
  • December 1, 2022: All unpaid tolls AND civil penalties are due based on the printed due dates, and toll debt referrals to CCU and MDOT MVA resume.

This plan does not impact the posting of backlogged tolls. The MDTA will continue posting COVID-backlogged tolls into summer 2022. For customers who choose not to pay their Video Tolls before the due date on the notice, mailings of citations/civil penalties will continue during the grace period and will remain in effect if unpaid tolls are not paid by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022 (within the grace period).

Customers with unpaid Video Tolls can pay by the following methods:

  • Visit https://csc.driveezmd.com/pay-tolls-now .
  • Mail the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with your check/money order payable to: MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY, P.O. Box 12853, Philadelphia, PA 19176-0853 (Do not send cash)
  • Use the automated call system 24/7 at 1-866-320-9995 (select Option 1 for Notice of Toll Due, then enter the mailing number on the notice when prompted).
  • Visit an in-person Customer Service Center.

Also, customers who pay their Video Tolls before the notice is mailed will save 15% (maximum of $5 per transaction). You can pay your Video Tolls at https://csc.driveezmd.com/pay-tolls-now .

The MDTA will continue to share updates via news releases, websites, social media and email/text subscriber alerts.

Additional information is available at https://driveezmd.com/faq .

The post Amid billing woes, MDTA approves civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 3

Loretta Foote
1d ago

they need to open some cash gates. not everyone uses the tunnel enough to need a pass!! we inquired after a year as to how we could pay the bill and was told a bill would come in the mail and that was after a year of waiting for a bill!!

Reply(2)
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan submits $480 million supplemental budget to General Assembly, includes $800K for midge spraying in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week submitted a $480 million supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2023, including critical resources to support first responders, economic development in rural counties, and renters and homeowners across the state. “With this supplemental budget, we are providing critical resources to support Marylanders’ top priorities,” said Governor Hogan. “We look forward to working with the General … Continue reading "Governor Hogan submits $480 million supplemental budget to General Assembly, includes $800K for midge spraying in Baltimore County" The post Governor Hogan submits $480 million supplemental budget to General Assembly, includes $800K for midge spraying in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

MDTA Finally Reacts to EZ Pass Billing SNAFUs with New Customer Assistance Plan

At its monthly live-streamed public meeting, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board today approved a Customer Assistance Plan that includes a civil penalty waiver grace period that waives all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022. Effective today, February 24, 2022, the MDTA has begun a civil penalty waiver grace period for tolls paid in full and has ceased referring toll bills to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) temporarily. The grace period will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022, and the MDTA will resume referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to CCU and MDOT MVA on December 1.
TRAFFIC
Ocean City Today

MDTA approves customer assistance plan for unpaid tolls

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board Thursday approved a customer assistance plan that includes a civil penalty grace period that waives all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Effective Thursday, the MDTA has begun a civil penalty waiver grace...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Secretary, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

MDTA board waives E-ZPass penalties for unpaid tolls through November

E-ZPass customers who have unpaid tolls now have a nine-month grace period to reconcile their accounts. The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a Customer Assistance Plan that takes effect immediately and includes a grace period, waiving all civil penalties for customers who pay their unpaid tolls by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Three Anne Arundel Residents Indicted. Charged With Running Major Drug Distribution Ring

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and elsewhere throughout Maryland. The charged defendants are a 48 and 51-year-old brothers of Baltimore, a 47-year-old from Severn, and 27 and 31-year-old brothers (related to two Baltimore defendants) of Glen Burnie.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wolbbaltimore.com

Maryland Mask Mandates Dropping This Week

Mask policies across the state are changing. Starting Tuesday, the state and several counties will no longer require masks in government buildings. Those counties include Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties. Harford and Carroll counties have already dropped the mandates. Mask mandates for businesses have already expired. Baltimore County will...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
NottinghamMD.com

Five indicted following seizure of drugs that were to be distributed throughout Baltimore County

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore County, Baltimore … Continue reading "Five indicted following seizure of drugs that were to be distributed throughout Baltimore County" The post Five indicted following seizure of drugs that were to be distributed throughout Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces 3 percent cost of living increase for Baltimore County government retirees

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that the Employees’ Retirement Board voted to approve a three percent cost of living adjustment for eligible retirees, effective July 1, 2022. “Our retirees have dedicated their lives to serving the residents of Baltimore County, and they deserve to be recognized for their contributions to our communities,” Olszewski said. “This increase … Continue reading "Olszewski announces 3 percent cost of living increase for Baltimore County government retirees" The post Olszewski announces 3 percent cost of living increase for Baltimore County government retirees appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County to take slightly different approach to face mask policy

TOWSON, Md. — School systems across Maryland appear to be on the verge of moving to a mask-optional policy, but Baltimore County is taking a slightly different approach. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The Baltimore County Board of Education appears...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Tolls#Civil Penalty#Grace Period#Mdta Rrb#Central Collection Unit#Ccu#Mdot Mva#Marylanders#The Mdta Board
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan urges Maryland Congressional Delegation to address H-2B visa shortage

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week urged members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation to take immediate action in raising the cap on H-2B guest worker visas. The letter comes in response to a newly released study that shows the impact that these workers have on Maryland’s iconic seafood industry and the state’s economy. “Maryland’s seafood industry is part of what … Continue reading "Governor Hogan urges Maryland Congressional Delegation to address H-2B visa shortage" The post Governor Hogan urges Maryland Congressional Delegation to address H-2B visa shortage appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces end of mask requirement in state buildings

ANNAPOLIS, MD—With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, and encourages parents who want to weigh in … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces end of mask requirement in state buildings" The post Governor Hogan announces end of mask requirement in state buildings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan orders flags lowered to honor fallen Harford County first responder

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan ordered the U.S. and Maryland flags lowered to half-staff on Thursday. The flags are being lowered to honor EMT Wayne Fisher of the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation, assigned to Darlington Volunteer Fire Company. Fisher died in the line of duty on February 6, 2022. The flags will be returned to full-staff at sunset … Continue reading "Governor Hogan orders flags lowered to honor fallen Harford County first responder" The post Governor Hogan orders flags lowered to honor fallen Harford County first responder appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

16 Baltimore County businesses among second round of Project Restore grant recipients

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the second round of recipients for Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. In this round of awards, 209 businesses will receive $5.2 million in rental subsidies and $9.3 million in business operations grants over the next two years, totaling $14.5 … Continue reading "16 Baltimore County businesses among second round of Project Restore grant recipients" The post 16 Baltimore County businesses among second round of Project Restore grant recipients appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Baltimore Sun

‘Crash and grab’ thefts boost ATMs from Baltimore stores, deprive neighborhoods without banks of access to cash

Imran Pirzada had a sinking feeling when a police officer’s phone call woke him early one January morning. With a “heavy heart,” the Marathon gas station franchisee drove to his Cockeysville business, where he found his store’s glass door hanging crooked in its frame, shards of glass strewn everywhere — and a hole where the ATM had stood. “I wasn’t expecting this much of a damage,” Pirzada ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police, Department Of Labor warn of rise in unemployment insurance scams

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Labor Unemployment Division are tracking and combating illegal schemes in which fraudsters are impersonating the Division in email correspondence, text messages, and phone calls with the intent of stealing unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Labor is coordinating with Maryland State Police to alert the public about these ongoing and … Continue reading "Maryland State Police, Department Of Labor warn of rise in unemployment insurance scams" The post Maryland State Police, Department Of Labor warn of rise in unemployment insurance scams appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Five Indicted In Family Crime Ring Operating In Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County Auto Shops

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five members of a crime ring consisting mostly of family members have been indicted following a 10-month-long investigation, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Officials said the Booze family sold deadly drugs out of an auto shop in Baltimore and distributed them to another auto shop in Anne Arundel County. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced on Wednesday that law enforcement officials had indicted Dwayne Booze, 48, and Thomas Timothy Booze, 51, of Baltimore along with Maurice Dotson, 47, of Severn on various “drug and weapons charges.” Law enforcement officials also indicted Michael Booze, 27, and 31-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

State Police Warning About NEW Unemployment Scams

The Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Labor Unemployment Division are tracking and combating illegal schemes wherein fraudsters are impersonating the Division in email correspondence, text messages, and phone calls with the intent of stealing unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Labor is coordinating with Maryland State Police...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy