Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) –The 30th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 19 at The Wharf. The festival is the major fundraising event for the Makos Academics, Arts & Athletics Club (MAAAC), which directly supports Orange Beach schools. The 2022 event will feature a full day of delicious food, 100 arts & crafts booths from throughout the South, music on two stages and a huge car show - featuring antique, classic and hot rod vehicles - all along Main Street. In addition, there will be a large Kids Movement Zone, sponsored by Movement Mortgage, with two bounce houses and other fun activities. (See maps of the festival at the bottom of this story.)

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO