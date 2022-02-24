ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor’s office calls for education commissioner to resign after insensitive remark

By Rebekah Chung, Michael Dakota
 1 day ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The governor’s office has issued a statement saying Education Commissioner Randy Watson should resign his position immediately.

“While Education Commissioner Randy Watson has had a long career in advocating for our children in Kansas, the State and the Kansas Board of Education must take issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement Thursday morning.

“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately, given his comments last week. However, the Board of Education must also focus on ways to address these issues going forward. Let’s build on this moment to celebrate diversity and ensure that all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect,” Gov. Kelly said.

“What you need to know is that it was an inappropriate comment, and we’re going to deal with it,” State Board of Education member Ann Mah, a Topeka Democrat said after hearing a comment from Education Commissioner Randy Watson.

KSNT has obtained a copy of a social media post that claims to report what Watson said. According to the post, Watson said, “when I was a kid my cousins used to worry about visiting Kansas and getting killed by a tornado. I said well if we are being honest you have a higher chance of coming to Kansas and getting killed by an Indian.”

Watson did not immediately return a telephone message or email Wednesday evening seeking comment, nor did department spokespeople.

KSNT has requested a video of the conference, however, the state board still hasn’t confirmed Watson’s comment of what actions will be taken next.

Kansas’ State Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues after Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week.

The state’s education commissioner is under fire after comments made during a virtual conference.

The 10-member elected board appoints the commissioner, who is the top administrator at the State Department of Education. Watson became commissioner in 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson.

Board Chair Jim Porter, a Fredonia Republican, said members had been made aware of the alleged remarks but, “I have not heard the tape.”

As commissioner, Watson is perhaps best known for pushing for a redesign of the state’s public schools to place more emphasis on personalized learning and better preparing students for adult work.

KSN News

82 new COVID hospitalizations in Kansas, deaths drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas has dropped again. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment added seven more deaths to the state’s death toll in the past two days. The death toll is now 7,937. But the seven-day rolling average number of deaths has dropped to three. It was […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

