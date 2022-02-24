ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleanians with Ukrainian ties asking for nation’s support amid crisis

By Jordan Lippincott
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zb5L5_0eNxqEzz00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleanians with strong ties to the Ukraine say it’s more important than ever that the Ukraine receives support from the United States.

Edward Hayes, the honorary consul of Ukraine for the State of Louisiana, says Americans should be concerned about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Hayes says Russia President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine is the most significant border infringement since World War II.

“Russia is really trying to upend all of the things that we’ve done to promote international peace, to recognize democracy and freedom since the end of World War II,” explained Hayes.

Former New Orleans City Councilman Arnie Fielkow, who, along with his wife, adopted their two daughters from the Ukraine, says steps need to be taken to show Russia their takeover won’t be tolerated.

Voices from Ukraine: ‘I need to now go and survive today’

“This issue has global implications to it whether it’s renewed sanctions, stronger sanctions, providing Ukraine with more military aid, possibly even accelerating their entry into NATO and the European Union.”

Hayes says the direct economic effects will be unique because if the price of oil increases, Louisiana could experience some financial benefit, but trade sanctions with Russia may hurt local oil refineries and other businesses.

“The most important thing, I think, is that we all have to be willing to accept certain sacrifices to protect and promote the democracy that is trying to take root in Eastern Europe,” said Hayes. “It’s a question that we all have to grapple with, and in my opinion, it’s something that we have to unconditionally support.”

Fielkow believes the United States has an obligation to protect democracies like the Ukraine.

“If we don’t stand up loudly and say, ‘No, we will not tolerate that,’ then I’m not sure what American values really are all about,” said Fielkow.

Hayes and Fielkow say that the best way to support the Ukraine is to start a conversation about the current situation.

They also believe the Ukraine may be on the verge of a refugee crisis as refugees fleeing the unrest will look to other countries, including the U.S., for humanitarian help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WKRG News 5

Photos: Russian troops advance on Kyiv

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
MILITARY
WKRG News 5

Mississippi lawmakers react to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After weeks of rhetoric and warning signs, Russia’s military launched a long-feared invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. At the Mississippi State Capitol, lawmakers reacted to the attack. “Somebody can take some sense into President Putin, so that he may realize he’s barking up the wrong tree,” said State Rep. Bo Brown […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Nato#Oil Refineries#Orleanians#Ukrainian#Americans#The European Union
WKRG News 5

Families in Mississippi concerned about relatives in Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The devastation of the Russian invasion in Ukraine has already begun to show. Families are deciding if they will abandon their homes to seek refuge else where. With some Mississippians having close ties to Ukraine, they are worried about what is to come next. “In my family in particular, we can’t […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy