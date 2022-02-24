ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas futures slip in volatile trade on contract expiry

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Recasts; adds comments, closing price) Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Thursday, erasing earlier gains on their last day as the contract for March delivery despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks. On its last day as the front-month, March gas futures fell 5.5 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $4.568 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract rose as much as 6.9% to $4.940 to its highest level since Feb.4 earlier in the day, tracking a spike in European gas prices. "The March contract is reaching its final settlement this afternoon. That means that volume is extremely low for the front-month contract, and we can see some major volatility in the final hours of trading," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv. Data provider Refinitiv estimated 384 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 342 HDDs for this time of year. Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.3 bcfd this week to 123.4 bcfd next week as temperatures drop. Gas prices in Europe jumped more than 50% to their highest level in two months after Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent. Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies to Europe, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment. "While the weather caused demand put a large dent to the available gas, the international demand for the US gas has not helped either... any geopolitical events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have an impact on the gas prices," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 129 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 18.. That was lower to the 134-bcf decline that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a draw of 324 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 166 bcf. Last week's withdrawal reduced stockpiles to 1.782 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or about 11% below the five-year average of 1.996 tcf for this time of the year. Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Feb. Feb. 11 Feb. 18 average 18(Actual) (Actual) Feb. 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -129 -190 -324 -166 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,782 1,911 1,991 1,996 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -10.7% -11.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.57 4.62 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 39.71 28.57 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 28.96 25.96 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 384 390 296 339 342 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 10 10 10 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 394 400 306 349 350 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 94.2 94.5 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.9 8.7 9.1 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.9 103.0 103.7 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.6 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.6 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 11.7 11.7 4.7 U.S. Commercial 16.4 16.5 17.0 15.6 U.S. Residential 26.5 27.5 27.9 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.0 25.7 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.0 25.1 25.3 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.8 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.4 101.5 103.4 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 121.7 121.3 123.4 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Feb 25 Feb 18 Feb 11 Feb 4 Jan 28 Wind 17 13 12 11 9 Solar 2 3 3 2 2 Hydro 8 7 7 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 29 31 33 33 35 Coal 21 23 23 25 26 Nuclear 20 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.59 4.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.74 3.97 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.56 5.46 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.11 3.85 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.75 4.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 15.25 4.71 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.87 5.08 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.49 4.41 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.00 5.06 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 94.50 42.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.25 44.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 65.46 48.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 69.42 80.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 56.75 51.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 56.75 50.50 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Ukraine Crisis, Louisiana Refinery Explosion Could Send Gas Prices Rising

Gas prices in Acadiana are at or above $3.00 per gallon, and those prices could soon push even higher. The crisis in Ukraine has already pushed crude oil prices to their highest levels since 2014. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, is trading around $97 per barrel as of noon Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Brent Crude price reached as high as $99.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MarketWatch

Oil and gas stocks surge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends crude futures to multiyear high

Shares of oil and gas companies traded broadly higher Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil futures to multiyear highs. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rallied 2.6% in premarket trading, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. The biggest gainers were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , which ran up 4.6%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which climbed 4.1%. Among other more-active components, shares of Chevron Corp. hiked up 3.6%, Exxon Mobil Corp. advanced 1.7% and Halliburton Co. rose 2.4%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures surged 6.8% to the highest levels seen since August 2014, and natural gas futures jumped 5.3%, while futures for the S&P 500 dropped 2.6% toward a nine-month low.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brijesh Patel
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Natural Gas Storage#Dry Gas#British#European#Bcfd
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

329K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy