The New York Yankees had a chance at Carlos Correa at the beginning of free agency, but that opportunity has come and gone. Correa and the Yankees felt like a match made in heaven to start free agency. New York wanted a high-profile shortstop with the defensive skills to match, and Correa is one of the best defensive shortstops in all of baseball. A permanent move to second base for Gleyber Torres would surely follow.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO