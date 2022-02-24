Grants available for Wilson County artists, organizations

Wilson Arts Executive Director Cathy Hardison says applications for Wilson Arts Recovers grants for individuals and organizations are due May 6.

Wilson Arts has announced $100,000 worth of grants for individual artists and arts organizations.

Executive Director Cathy Hardison said the federal money comes from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Wilson City Council and Wilson County Board of Commissioners passed resolutions recognizing Wilson Arts as the designated local arts agency and give it permission to disburse federal funds, she explained.

Wilson Arts was one of 66 local arts agencies in the U.S. to receive an American Rescue Plan Act grant, Hardison said.

“We received a grant award of $150,000, and we were one of three North Carolina entities that received it,” she said. “We were honored to receive this opportunity, and the whole application was about applying for some funding for Wilson County artists and arts organizations. We do get to keep a little bit of it for our time in facilitating the opportunity. The majority of the funds, $100,000, we are going to be sub-granting out to arts organizations and artists.”

Wilson Arts Recovers grants for individuals will range from $1,000 to $10,000. The full criteria is available at www.wilsonarts.com/artistgrants. A workshop for individual grants will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 22.

Wilson Arts Recovers grants for organizations will range from $5,000 to $25,000. To see the full criteria, visit www.wilsonarts.com/orggrants/. A workshop for organizational grants is planned from 2-3 p.m. March 29.

Both workshops will be held at the Wilson Arts Center, 204 Nash St. S. To participate in either session, RSVP by emailing cathy@wilsonarts.com.

“If you are interested and want to learn more, I would definitely encourage you to register for one of those information sessions,” Hardison said. “That is going to be a great place to ask questions and learn about the opportunity. You can attend online or in person, and it will be posted online.”

Hardison said many artists may consider grant-writing an intimidating prospect.

“For those folks, I would say I am here to support you,” she said.

The application deadline for Wilson Arts Recovers grants is May 6. For more information, call Wilson Arts at 252-291-4329.