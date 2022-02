One of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd spoke out publicly on the fatal arrest for the first time. In court Tuesday (February 15), Tou Thao testified that he was relying on the three other officers at the scene to attend to Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled bystanders. Thao told the court that when Derek Chauvin arrived, he stood in the street to serve as a “human traffic cone” to keep other vehicles away.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO