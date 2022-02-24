ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House GOP plan: Cut income tax, expand exemption for seniors

By DAVID EGGERT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House Republicans on Thursday began passing legislation that would cut Michigan’s income tax, provide tax breaks for more retirees and help local governments reduce their pension debt.

One bill would cut the 4.25% income tax rate to 3.9%. It would lower the age at which filers can deduct up to $20,000 individually or $40,000 jointly from 67 to 62 and allow an additional exemption of up to $20,000 or $40,000 for retirement income not covered by the standard deduction.

Another measure would spend $1.5 billion in surplus revenue to shore up pension systems — $1.15 billion for municipalities and $350 million for the state police.

Two GOP-led House committees unveiled and approved the bills at a joint meeting. The full House could take them up later Thursday.

“This will be a tax cut for every Michigan worker and Michigan family, not just some,” said House Tax Policy Committee Chair Matt Hall, a Marshall Republican.

Democrats abstained from voting on the tax cuts, questioning the impact for low- and moderate-income earners compared with the wealthy. They instead supported Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s more targeted proposals to restore a tax credit for low-income workers and gradually repeal the increased taxation of retirement income and pension benefits that started a decade ago.

Hall said the House retirement tax plan is “bolder” than Whitmer’s and one recently advanced by Senate Republicans.

“It will really give our seniors and our retirees the relief they need during these difficult times,” he said, pointing to high inflation.

The tax cuts would cost $2.4 billion in the next fiscal year, close to the $2.5 billion reduction approved by the Senate. Unlike the Senate proposal, the House plan would not lower the corporate income tax.

Whitmer’s proposal would cost $757 million once phased in by the 2025 tax year.

