ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Graystone takes Adonis test against Knight Salute at Kempton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9fSC_0eNxo6fK00

Lucy Wadham is hoping Graystone can continue to surprise her when he lines up against 10 rivals in the Coral Adonis Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday.

The four-year-old has proved a useful juvenile hurdler, belying his pace-laden pedigree, winning two of his last three starts.

Though he fell at the last when leading on his penultimate start at Taunton, the James Summers-owned Graystone stayed on strongly to score over two miles at Wetherby last time out.

“He hasn’t done a lot wrong except fall in a hole at Taunton,” said Wadham.

“He really should have three ones by his name. I think he is improving with racing and he stays so well. He is bred to get six furlongs.

“He won over 10 furlongs on the Flat and he is by Dark Angel out of a Distorted Humor mare. He keeps surprising me.

“He started over seven furlongs on the Flat and with his running style you expect him really to peg out towards the end of his races, but he keeps going.

“The one thing he doesn’t like is being held up.”

Regular partner Bryony Frost has been claimed by Paul Nicholls to ride Rubaud in the two-mile contest, where rivals include unbeaten Knight Salute, Nicholls’ hurdling debutant Pleasant Man and the Nicky Henderson-trained Impulsive One.

So Aidan Coleman, who rode Martello Sky to victory for Wadham in a Listed mares’ hurdle at Sandown on January 8, comes in for the ride.

Wadham added: “Hopefully he will run a nice race at Kempton. The track should suit him.”

Like Nicholls, who has been through something of a lean spell, Wadham has been scratching her head about the form of some of her string, not having recorded a winner for almost a month.

Martello Sky was her last notable success and she will head straight to the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Wadham said: “She has had quite a busy season and has won three races.

Sometimes it is nothing, or horses are not handicapped to win, but it has been uncanny how they have gone from hero to zero

“That (heavy) ground at Sandown was not ideal and she had a very hard race, so we immediately decided to give her a quiet 10 days and get her going again, but she is back on track and in strong work now, and it is so far so good.

“We could just do with our horses running a bit better. We have gone a bit quiet in February. Sometimes it is nothing, or horses are not handicapped to win, but it has been uncanny how they have gone from hero to zero. They seem fine in themselves and look well.

“People don’t really notice when it happens to us, but obviously with Paul it is front-page news.

“They have to be 110 per cent right to run, 95 per cent is not good enough.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Muir confident Pyledriver can surmount wide draw in Riyadh

William Muir feels Pyledriver has the class to overcome his wide draw in the Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh on Saturday. Last year’s Coronation Cup victor and Hong Kong Vase runner-up has been drawn widest of all in berth 14 of the 14 challengers for the Group Three contest.
newschain

Shan Blue delights Skelton in Warwick workout

Shan Blue is on course for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after pleasing Dan Skelton in a racecourse gallop after racing at Warwick on Friday. The talented eight-year-old appeared to have the Charlie Hall Chase at his mercy and was 15 lengths clear when falling at the third-last at Wetherby in October.
WORLD
newschain

Caitlin Jones wins Saudi jockeys’ challenge for Australia

Super-sub Caitlin Jones took the glory in the stc International Jockeys Challenge in Riyadh. The Australian rider only got the nod to compete in the four-race competition after being a reserve – but grabbed the opportunity with both hands to beat 13 other riders from all over the world and lift the prize.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Hugo Palmer reveals he and former England striker Michael Owen plan to make Cheshire racing stable the most powerful in the country as the Classic-winning trainer brings the majority of his horses from Newmarket with him

Hugo Palmer says he and Michael Owen have plans to make the former England striker’s racing stable in Cheshire one of the most powerful in the country. The Classic-winning trainer has been confirmed as the new licence-holder at Manor House Stables in place of Tom Dascombe, whose departure was announced in December.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan Coleman
SkySports

Adonis Hurdle: Knight Salute out to book Cheltenham Festival Triumph place in Kempton feature on Saturday

Knight Salute will take on 10 rivals as he bids to maintain his unbeaten record in the Coral Adonis Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday. The resurgence of Milton Harris has been one of the stories of the season having already surpassed his previous best of 32 victories in the 2010-11 season, registering 41 winners thus far. Thereafter, the trainer suffered a seven-year spell in the wilderness after declaring himself bankrupt.
SPORTS
SkySports

Eider Chase preview: Michael Scudamore hoping drying ground will help Court Master in stamina-sapping Newcastle feature

Michael Scudamore is bidding for more Eider Chase success as Court Master prepares to take his chance in the Newcastle staying contest on Saturday. The nine-year-old was victorious at the same track when last seen earlier in the month, taking a near three-mile handicap chase by six and a half lengths after jumping neatly throughout and making all of the running.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adonis#Graystone#Knight Salute#Flat
newschain

Williams full of hope for three-strong challenge on Kempton feature

Such is the competitive nature of the valuable Coral Trophy Handicap Chase that Christian Williams says rank outsider Kitty’s Light holds an equally good chance as his other two runners in Saturday’s Grade Three contest at Kempton. Brian Hughes, who is well on course to be crowned champion...
SPORTS
newschain

Emma Raducanu pulls out of tournament in Monterrey due to injury

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the WTA tournament in Monterrey next week and could be a doubt for Indian Wells. The British number one suffered a minor injury to her left leg during a gruelling first-round match against Daria Saville in Guadalajara earlier this week. She retired with the...
SPORTS
newschain

Russia stripped of Champions League final and Grand Prix after Ukraine invasion

International sport has begun to turn its back on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, with two prestigious events stripped from the country on Friday. The Champions League football final in May was moved from Russia’s second-largest city, St Petersburg, to Paris while motor sport’s world governing body the FIA announced September’s Formula One Russian Grand Prix had been cancelled.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Craig Halkett ready to help Hearts get back on track

Craig Halkett is looking forward to getting back on the pitch against St Mirren this weekend and helping Hearts snap out of their recent slump. The influential centre-back has missed the last six matches with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic last month. In his absence, Hearts have won only...
SOCCER
newschain

EU agrees to freeze assets of Vladimir Putin and key minister

The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov along with other sanctions, according to Latvia’s foreign minister. A decision to freeze Mr Putin and Mr Lavrov’s assets indicates that western powers are moving towards unprecedented measures to try...
POLITICS
newschain

James Lowe hopes for Irish highs against Italy

James Lowe hopes Ireland’s new-look back three can light up Dublin after being recalled for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy. Leinster wing Lowe returns to Andy Farrell’s starting XV as part of six personnel changes, having missed the opening two rounds of the championship due to a hamstring injury.
WORLD
newschain

Johnny Sexton accepts it makes sense for Joey Carbery to face Italy

Captain Johnny Sexton accepts it “makes sense” for Joey Carbery to retain Ireland’s fly-half role for Sunday’s clash with Italy, according to head coach Andy Farrell. Veteran Sexton was pushing for an international recall after overcoming the minor hamstring issue which kept him of his country’s 30-24 Guinness Six Nations defeat in France.
WORLD
newschain

Charlie Adam back for Dundee against Livingston

Dundee captain Charlie Adam returns to the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday. The midfielder missed the 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday with a back complaint. Left-back Jordan Marshall is also fit again and will be on the bench. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy