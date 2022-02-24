ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County COVID update, February 24

By Richard Roman
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany County has reported 57 positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is down by 54.8, with an average seven-day positivity rate of 3.2%. There were three new hospitalizations since Thursday, with 28 residents now hospitalized with COVID, a decrease by one. Four of those patients are in ICUs – an increase of three – with no new COVID deaths.

As of Thursday, 81.0% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 89.5%.

The county encourages residents to submit their positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website . Albany County residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) each week, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Appointments will be required and can be made through the Albany County website, apart from Wednesday.

Albany to deliver COVID-19 at-home test kits

The City of Albany has announced the delivery of COVID-19 at-home test kits to city residents. Officials said the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations (CANA) will assist the city in delivering the antigen rapid test kits directly to people's doorsteps.
Update on PFOAs found in Poestenkill

The Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) continue to work with the Rensselaer County Department of Health (RCDOH) to share its progress on its ongoing Investigation of potential sources of PFAS/PFOAs detected in the Town Poestenkill. RCDOH oversees the sampling of private wells in the area to provide an alternate water source if levels are detected above public drinking water standards.
Half of New York renters pay too much rent

Renters looking for a place to call home in the Capital District, or anywhere else in New York, may have noticed the price of rent is going up. Financial experts suggest people spend 30% of their gross income on rent, but in New York that may be next to impossible.
