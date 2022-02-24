ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss berates Russian ambassador and ‘kicks him out of grumpy meeting’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf3Ze_0eNxmP2E00

Moscow’s ambassador to the UK was berated by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who told him the invasion of Ukraine had made Russia an “international pariah” that would suffer vast costs.

Ms Truss was understood to have kicked out Andrei Kelin after he repeated the Kremlin’s propaganda during what was characterised as a “very grumpy meeting” on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office said Ms Truss told Mr Kelin to expect “severe sanctions” against Russia as she accused the country he represents of having “repeatedly lied”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axikC_0eNxmP2E00
A source described it as a ‘very grumpy’ meeting (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Kelin had been summoned to Whitehall for a dressing down for the second time in a week after the Kremlin began an assault on Ukraine that is feared will amount to an all-out invasion.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Ms Truss told him that Russia must expect a “long, protracted conflict that would inflict a huge human, economic and political cost on the Russian government”.

“The Foreign Secretary said the Russian government had repeatedly lied about having no plans to invade Ukraine, and its unprovoked aggression had made it an international pariah,” it added.

“She condemned Russia’s outrageous attack on Ukraine as a clear breach of international law.

“She reiterated there would be severe sanctions in retribution for the invasion, which will inflict pain on the Russian economy and those closely associated with the Kremlin.”

A Foreign Office source went further in characterising it as a “very grumpy meeting”.

“Liz kicked him out after he started spouting the Kremlin’s incredulous propaganda lines,” the source said.

“She said the international community will stand by Ukraine and that Russia has made itself an international pariah.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK to announce new sanctions on Russia, Liz Truss says

The UK will announce new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. It comes as the Ukraine crisis intensified after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognise...
EUROPE
newschain

Liz Truss reveals potential further UK sanctions on Russia

The Foreign Secretary has given a glimpse into further sanctions the UK could impose on Russia, warning those close to Vladimir Putin will see his incursion into Ukraine as a “self-inflicted wound”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of the Russian president and...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Economy#Russian#Kremlin#The Foreign Office
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy