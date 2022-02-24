ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU makes changes to mask policy

By Chelsea Simeon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is making changes to its on-campus mask policy.

According to a letter sent out Thursday by YSU President Jim Tressel , masks will remain required in all academic classroom and laboratory settings, but masks will no longer be required for indoor campus areas outside of academic and laboratory classroom settings.

Target lifting mask requirement for employees, customers

Tressel said although masks are no longer required in those areas, it is still recommended that they be worn.

He said the changes were made after consultation with the city and county health departments and in consideration of the significant decline in COVID-19 cases on campus.

“As the campus has moved through the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, we have continued to work closely with the Youngstown and Mahoning County health departments to evaluate, re-assess and adjust our protocols as needed,” Tressel wrote.

Social distancing, to the extent possible, is still encouraged across all campus facilities.

