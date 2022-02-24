ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady responds to wife Gisele Bündchen’s self-defense video

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Tom Brady is well aware wife Gisele Bündchen is a force to be reckoned with.

In new videos shared Wednesday on her social media pages, Bündchen is seen practicing self-defense during a session with the Valente Brothers, who are “are committed to preserving the technical and philosophical roots of” Jiu-Jitsu.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women,” the iconic supermodel, 41, wrote in her posts. “Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwDT8_0eNxlcb000
Gisele Bündchen shared videos Wednesday on social media from a self-defense session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IimRu_0eNxlcb000
Bündchen worked out with the Valente Brothers, according to the caption of her Instagram post

Brady, who called it a career this month after 22 NFL seasons, later praised his wife on Instagram, stating: “You never cease to amaze me.”

The former Buccaneers quarterback, 44, also turned to Twitter, where he re-shared Bündchen’s video with his 2.4 million followers and noted how he’s going to have to step up his game when it comes to completing household chores.

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered…” Brady quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0Bvg_0eNxlcb000
Tom Brady celebrated his Super Bowl 2021 win with Bündchen and his children: daughter Vivian and sons Benjamin and Jack

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and are parents to daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also shares 14-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Before formally announcing his retirement, Brady shared that he was going to spend time with his family and “figure out in the future what’s next.”

“My wife is my biggest supporter,” Brady previously said on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” with co-host Jim Gray. “It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago. It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yr74j_0eNxlcb000
Brady cozies up to Bündchen in a photo from Feb. 2022

Earlier this month, Brady was photographed in Costa Rica as he strolled along the beach with Bündchen.

The couple will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary later this month.

