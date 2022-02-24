ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft in its air defense zone

By Reuters
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Feb 24 – Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine, a crisis being watched closely in Taipei. Taiwan, which China claims...

nypost.com

Comments / 32

Di Bo Chet.
1d ago

These Young people are fixing to grow up fast here in the United States. With WWIII being a 60% possibility I don’t think we as a Nation will have the same Honor and Integration that our Previous Generation that fought WWII. Young Americans today are to soft and green when it comes to stepping up and defending their freedom, 31 years of Service I gave to the Corps and being 71yrs old, I can say we are in Trouble, wish I had my legs and was 25 again.

Reply(3)
14
Chris Castro
1d ago

when the weather is ideal to attack a beach china will surround them and attack from all sides and have the island in less than 1 week

Reply
8
AlwaysQuestionAuthority&Think4Yourself
1d ago

China can shut us down without firing a shot. The ability to render our military impotent has got to be a tempting thing to them right now. The military theater of operations largely depends upon satellites that can be redirected by China. Our military would be unable to get within 500 miles of mainland China.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Air Defense#South China#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Defense Ministry#Taiwanese#Chinese Defence Ministry
USNI News

Japan Coast Guard Issues Salvage Warning in South China Sea as Navy Prepares F-35C Recovery Operations

The Navy is preparing salvage operations for an F-35C Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter lost last week, U.S. 7th Fleet told USNI News on Monday. “The U.S. Navy is making recovery operations arrangements for the F-35C aircraft involved in the crash aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in the South China Sea,” Cmdr. Hayley Sims told USNI News in a statement.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy