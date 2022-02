The Chicago Cubs were able to bring Marcus Stroman to town before the MLB lockout put a hold on all offseason activity, and it looks as if the former New York Met is grateful to have found a new home. The reasoning may not be why you’d think, however. Stroman went on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon after bumping into former teammate Michael Conforto. After a fan commented saying they want Conforto to get a big contract, Stroman replied in a since-deleted tweet saying, “I hope he’s well-paid, elsewhere,” with a shrug emoji, per the NY Post.

