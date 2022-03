The Cornell men’s lacrosse team (3-0) defeated Hobart (2-1), 15-12, on Tuesday evening at Schoellkopf Field. Hobart led 2-0 after the first period and 5-4 at the half, but then the Cornell offense came alive. The Big Red outscored the Statesmen 11-7 in the second half to secure the victory.

