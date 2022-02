When Marvel Studios released the official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during the Super Bowl earlier this month, there were plenty of exciting moments for in said trailer, but one that made the internet collectively lose its mind. While the trailer featured a few different variants of familiar characters, including multiple versions of Doctor Strange, it was the voice of a character that thrilled fans like nothing else: a scene in the trailer revealed Benedict Cumberbatch's protagonist taken in front of a group of mysterious figures and one of them just so happened to sound an awful lot like Patrick Stewart, the legendary actor who played Charles Xavier in the X-Men films. But while fans went wild upon hearing that voice, there's one Marvel fan that didn't quite get it right away. Kevin Smith revealed during a recent episode of Fatman Beyond that he didn't recognize the voice right away — and he feels pretty dumb about it.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO